Paris Hilton opens up about leaked private tape in her memoir, calls it ‘humiliating experience’; DETAILS here

In her forthcoming book Paris: The Memoir, Paris Hilton talks about the leaked private s*x tape that featured her and ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon. She previously said that it was a ‘humiliating’ experience and caused her post traumatic stress disorder after it was leaked on the internet. The entrepreneur also earlier said that this leaked video will continue to hurt her for the rest of life. Hilton claims that she felt pressurized to make s*x tape at that time. For more details, continue reading below.

Paris Hilton on leaked videotape

Paris Hilton wrote in her memoir that she was tired and drunk after a night out but her former partner said that s*x tape will be fun and it would just be there for a couple. His partner said that no one other than two of them will see the tape and if Hilton was not ready to do it then he would find someone else.

Hilton said that she was just an immature kid who didn’t want to be dumped by the grown man. She continued, ‘I hated the idea of s*x. I avoided s*x until it was absolutely unavoidable’.

The heiress said that she took a recreational drug and drank alcohol before she filmed the video. Hilton said that she wanted to prove herself to him and did it by getting hammered. She says. ‘I did it. I have to own that’.

Paris Hilton also expressed that the video clip always stayed in the back of her mind and how people were mean to her when it was leaked. It was heartbreaking how media and nightly shows talked to her along with her family being dragged into all this.

