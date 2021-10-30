Paris Hilton pens a heartfelt tribute for fiancé Carter Reum on their 'Monthiversary': We’ve only just begun

Paris Hilton took time out of her day to commemorate her and boyfriend Carter Reum's 23rd month as a couple. "Happy 23rd Monthiversary, my fiancé. You mean the world to me," wrote the 40-year-old heiress who put her love for Carter on display in a series of intimate snaps taken throughout their relationship.

Check out her post here:

On February 13, three days before Paris' birthday, the 40-year-old venture investor proposed to her. The romantic gesture happened while the couple was on a private island vacation. All ten photos show the pair, who began dating in December 2019, snuggling up next to one other or gazing into each other's eyes. "We've only just begun, my love… It's so soon until we're married and I cannot wait to be your wife! #ForeverHiltonReum sounds more beautiful by the day," The Simple Life alum began her caption.

'I am so happy I found you in this lifetime. It's like you showed up at the perfect time. Happy 23rd Monthiversary, my fiancé. You mean the world to me. #ParisInLove,' she further captioned the post. However, a few artsy black-and-white photos of the pair standing together with their eyes locked were also featured. Meanwhile, the internet love fest also coincides with the launch of the 13-part Peacock series, Paris In Love, which chronicles their journey leading up to their wedding.

More recently, at her 21st Monthiversary, she referred to him as the love of her life, gushing about "never getting over the feeling of butterflies in my stomach when I'm with you." Meanwhile, Reum proposed in February with a magnificent emerald-cut diamond ring from Jean Dousset.

