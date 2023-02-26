Paris Hilton recalls an unsavory incident with Harvey Weinstein when she was 19

Socialite Paris Hilton gets candid while talking to a magazine that she had a terrifying moment with the onetime Hollywood titan, Harvey Weinstein, at the Cannes Film Festival back in 2000 when she was 19. In the interview, the American media personality and businesswoman claimed that Weinstein followed her into the toilet when she went to attend the amfAR gala that was hosted by the former Hollywood producer that year.

Hilton said, “I was at lunch with my girlfriend and he came up to the table and was like, ‘Oh, you want to be an actress?’ And I said, “Yeah, I really want to be in a movie,’” She further added, “I went into the bathroom and then he followed me. He tried to open the door, he was hammering on the door, banging on it,”