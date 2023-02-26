Paris Hilton recalls an unsavory incident with Harvey Weinstein when she was 19
Ahead of the release of her new memoir, Paris Hilton revealed that she too was a victim of Weinstein’s wrath when they first crossed paths at the Cannes film festival back in 2000
Socialite Paris Hilton gets candid while talking to a magazine that she had a terrifying moment with the onetime Hollywood titan, Harvey Weinstein, at the Cannes Film Festival back in 2000 when she was 19. In the interview, the American media personality and businesswoman claimed that Weinstein followed her into the toilet when she went to attend the amfAR gala that was hosted by the former Hollywood producer that year.
Hilton said, “I was at lunch with my girlfriend and he came up to the table and was like, ‘Oh, you want to be an actress?’ And I said, “Yeah, I really want to be in a movie,’” She further added, “I went into the bathroom and then he followed me. He tried to open the door, he was hammering on the door, banging on it,”
Paris Hilton is presently promoting her new book, "Paris: The Memoir," which is set to release on March 2.
Weinstein denied the bathroom incident; Reports
As per reports, a close source to Weinstein said that the 70-year-old never yelled at her and never followed her,". "This never happened," Also, Weinstein claimed, "he had always treated Hilton with full respect and dignity and always believed that they share a friendly bond."
Harvey Weinstein gets sentenced in second sexual assault case
Paris Hilton's interview with the magazine was released on the same day when Weinstein gets 16 more years of imprisonment in the 2013 sexual assault case in Los Angeles. The Oscar-winning film producer was already serving a 23-year term in New York jail after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault in 2020. He has received the second long-term sentence with no scope for parole. Things didn’t turn in his favour and the producer will likely to spend the rest of his life in jail.
Also read: Paris Hilton: I was known as a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me | PINKVILLA
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more