Paris Hilton reportedly 'fully supports' Britney Spears despite the testimony reference involving her

Paris Hilton is not offended by Britney Spears' comments about her boarding school abuse mentioned during the conservatorship hearing, revealed a source.

Britney Spears' heartbreaking testimony at her conservatorship hearing left everyone shocked. Among the many traumatic details that Spears shared that she underwent, the singer also cited an example of Paris Hilton's alleged abuse at the boarding school and stated she didn't believe it, seemingly pointing at how hard it is for celebs to speak up considering how no one believes them. While a few netizens considered it to be Spears' potshot at Hilton, the famed socialite is reportedly not offended by it.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source informed that Hilton had not taken offense to Britney's comments since they go way back. The source said, "Paris and Britney have known each other and been friends for years. Paris knows Britney's comments were taken out of context and not meant to be an attack against her or what she's been through by any means."

The source also added that Paris "fully supports" Britney in her current battle against the conservatorship. The model had recently taken to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself with Britney as she claimed to have "invented the selfie" with the singer back in 2006.

Recently, Paris Hilton's mother Kathy Hilton and sister Nicky also reacted to Spears' testimony statement about Paris and dismissed having any ill feelings. Nicky during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen said, "She [Britney Spears] should know we believe her." Kathy too had positive things to say about Spears as she quipped, "She’s such a sweet girl and a good girl."

In her explosive testimony, Spears had referenced Hilton saying, "To be honest with you, the Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school, I didn’t believe any of it." She further added that she's an outsider and that she may be wrong.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears' ex husband Kevin Federline supports her and wants the best for her, says his lawyer

Share your comment ×