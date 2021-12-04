Paris Hilton REVEALS she is 'genuinely very happy' for Lindsay Lohan despite their 'differences in the past'

Paris Hilton has nothing but love for Lindsay Lohan. During the Friday episode of her This is Paris podcast, the 40-year-old singer congratulated the Mean Girls actress on her recent engagement to Bader Shammas.

"I also just saw that Lindsay got engaged," Hilton said as per Daily Mail. "And I know we've had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her." The Paris in Love actress then went on to talk about "the Holy Trinity" Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and herself and how far they've all gone since the famous automobile shot of the three of them went viral in 2006.

She further added as per Daily Mail, "It just makes me so happy to see, you know, 15 years later, and just so much has happened in the past two weeks," Hilton continued. "I got married, Britney got her freedom back and engaged, and then Lindsay just got engaged. So I love just seeing how different our lives are now and just how much we've all grown up and just having love in our lives." Meanwhile, as per Daily Mail, the dispute between Paris and Lindsay dates back to 2006, when the actress was connected to Hilton's ex, Greek shipping tycoon Stavros Niarchos.

Only a few days later, Paris was caught on camera giggling hysterically at her pal Brandon Davis, who had criticised Lohan's finances and dubbed her a 'fire crotch' while speaking to photographers. Lohan called Hilton a 'c**t' on tape the same year, but later denied it while under the influence. The controversy escalated when she accused the Cooking With Paris actress of slapping her with a drink at a party, yet they were both photographed together in Los Angeles the next day with Britney Spears.

