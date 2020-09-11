  1. Home
Paris Hilton says Kardashians ‘are ready to just live their life’ after wrapping up KUWTK post 20 long years

The Kardashians’ longtime friend Paris Hilton just revealed what she thinks about KUWTK ending after 20 seasons of filming, scroll down to see what she said.
Paris Hilton is sharing her thoughts on the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After the famous family's surprising announcement on Tuesday, saying that their iconic reality series will end after 20 seasons in 2021, Hilton, a close friend of the Kardashians, sat down with Entertainment Tonight to weigh in on the decision. "They have huge business empires. I am sure they want to spend their time doing that and being with their families," Hilton said, adding that they probably "have so many things going on."

 

"And after 20 seasons, I think they are ready to just live their life and not be on camera every second," the heiress and entrepreneur said. Hilton then compared the family's decision to the ending of her series, The Simple Life, in which she starred alongside Nicole Richie from 2003 to 2007. "Just with The Simple Life, I was just over it. I wanted to just focus on my business," Hilton explained.

 

Hilton, who has been friends with the Kardashian family for years — being especially close to Kim Kardashian West — raved about their success, adding how happy she was for them. "It makes me feel incredibly proud. I have known [Kim] since we were little girls, and the empires that she and her sisters and her mother have built is just amazing," she said. "I love them all so much, and it's exciting to see your friends do well."

 

