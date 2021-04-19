Paris Hilton says nonconsensual sex tape release still gives her PTSD: Will hurt me for the rest of my life.

Revealing that the incident left a lasting impact and gave her Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Paris Hilton said that it was also 'humiliating'.

American socialite and actress Paris Hilton has opened up about a life-changing event in a recent chat with Vanity Fair. In the interview, Paris Hilton was asked about the release of her sex tape back in 2004 by her then boyfriend Rick Salomon. Revealing that the incident left a lasting impact and gave her Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Hilton revealed that it also was 'humiliating'. The tape was released without Hilton's consent and the actress was counter-sued by Salomon for defamation back then.

Paris Hilton said, “It’s always there in the back of my mind. When it happened, people were so mean about it to me. The way that I was spoken about on nightly talk shows and the media, to see things with my family was just heartbreaking. I would be in tears every single day, I didn’t want to leave my house, I felt like my life was over."

While the actress went on record and stated that she did not approve of the tape's release, Salomon and she then got tied up in a court battle. She thought to herself that the sensational release is is “something that will hurt me for the rest of my life.”

Paris added, "It was a private experience between two people. You love someone, you trust someone and to have your trust betrayed like that and for the whole world to be watching and laughing … It was even more hurtful to me to have these people think that I did this on purpose — that killed me. It still gives me post-traumatic stress disorder to talk about it.”

Rick Salomon and Paris Hilton eventually settled out of court in 2005.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle's heartfelt 'personalised' gesture for not being able to attend Prince Philip's funeral REVEALED

Share your comment ×