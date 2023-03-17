Paris Hilton says Pink's 'Stupid Girls' music video is a 'not-at-all-subtle' parody of her leaked tape

Socialite and model Paris Hilton is baring it all in her recently released book, Paris: The Memoir which was made available digitally and on bookshelves on March 14. The 42-year-old revealed many of her secrets and feelings in the memoir including how she felt about popstar Pink’s parody of her 2003 leaked tape with her former boyfriend Rick Salomon.

In the excerpts obtained by US Weekly, the businesswoman wrote, “The world thinks of me as a s*x symbol, and I’m here for that because ‘symbol’ literally means ‘icon.’ But when people saw that s*x tape, they didn’t say ‘icon,’ they said ‘sl*t.’ They said ‘wh*re.’ And they weren’t shy about it.”

Paris Hilton on Pink’s parody video

Hilton said she doesn’t hold a grudge against Pink because of her attempt to parody the s*x tape in her 2006 “Stupid Girls” music video but she was hurt by it. She feels that the whole video is a “not-at-all-subtle send-up of ‘po**no paparazzi girls’ in general.” The popular media personality also stated how the s*x tape was “released and monetized against” her will. Hilton noted how, “Pink sang about ‘outcasts and girls with ambition’ and said, ‘That’s what I wanna see.’ But she chose not to see it in me.”

Paris Hilton added that she’s not ‘mad’ at Pink anymore and that she thinks the 43-year-old singer is a “brilliant” and “great” mother. She continued, “There’s no Pink-Paris feud. That’s not a thing. I have the attention span of a gnat, which means I suck at holding grudges. Anyway, anger doesn’t help; honesty does. So, I’m being honest right now.”

Revealing how she felt after the release of the leaked tape, Hilton said that it “devastated” her both “personally and professionally.” The singer added, “Even now, in a corporate world dominated by men, I look around a conference table knowing that most of the people sitting there have seen me naked in the most degrading way imaginable.” She also revealed her future fear stating, “It's out there waiting for my children, who will be confronted with it someday.”

Paris Hilton and Pink on the work front

Apart from her 2023 memoir, Hilton has also started her own podcast titled This Is Paris, hosted her own cooking show, launched an NFT collection, released a tracksuits line, and announced a sunglasses collection. Pink, on the other hand, released her ninth studio album today titled Trustfall. Her last studio album titled Hurts 2B Human was released in 2019, after which she released a live album titled All I Know So Far: Setlist in 2021.