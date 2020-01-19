Paris Hilton says she is a a serious business woman

Socialite Paris Hilton feels like she's been "playing a character" all her life.
"I've never done anything like this in my life. In this film I discuss things I've never discussed before. I hope that people are going to see who I truly am," Hilton told Deadline, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "It follows me in my real life, everything I've done before was me playing a character. I was talking about things that are very hard to talk about. It was an amazing experience but it was very scary. I was freaking out," she added.

She had just revealed she rejected a chance to reboot "The Simple Life" as she felt it was too "timeless and iconic" to be remade even though she had the "best time" working on the show. She said: "They've already approached me about it. My schedule is so insane. I think that show is so, the first of its kind, so timeless, so iconic and so ... I don't know if it could ever be remade. "It's a different time right now and like, Nicole and I back then, yes of course it was fun doing that and me playing that character, we had the best time with my best friend on road trips all around the world and doing jobs we would never do in our lives and had the best time doing it, but now I'm like a serious business woman."

However, Hilton said they could make a different version of the show.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

