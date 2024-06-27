Paris Hilton Shares Harrowing Account of Childhood Abuse in Capitol Hill Testimony

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to sexual abuse

Paris Hilton testified before Congress while advocating for modernizing child welfare programs on June 25, 2024. The star and hotel heiress returned to Washington, D.C., to speak before the House Ways and Means Committee about the modernization of the country's foster care system.

She told the Congress committee that she was ripped from my bed in the middle of the night and transported across state lines to the first of four residential facilities, and then ripped naked, abused, and thrown into solitary confinement.

Hilton, who welcomed her son Phoenix with husband Carter Reum last January, said she is "here to be a voice for the children whose voices can't be heard." Hilton further added that, as. an result, she takes child abuse very seriously.

Paris Hilton has always advocated on behalf of child abuse

In recent years, Hilton has become one of Hollywood's leading advocates on child safety issues. Since first opening up about her own abuse, she has met with lawmakers in Utah and D.C., including senators and White House staff. In an op-ed for USA Today, the star for the first time, recounted being physically coerced into undergoing "sham" gynecological exams in the middle of the night.

She later mentioned that whenever she attempted to voice her concerns or stand up for herself, the individuals connected to her would manipulate her perception and insist that she was fabricating stories. Numerous children endure child abuse and are forced into silence, but as she matured, she realized that those examinations were unjust and constituted abuse.

Paris Hilton previously addressed abuse allegations in the documentary This Is Paris

In her September 2020 documentary This Is Paris, Hilton made severe allegations against a Colorado boarding school she attended during her teenage years, asserting that she was subjected to verbal, emotional, and physical abuse, which resulted in insomnia, anxiety, and trust issues.

Today, she is a proud survivor who has a loving family and a successful career. The Hilton family is one of the world's most powerful and famous families and is worth over 14.2 billion dollars.

Hilton's breakout came in 2003 when she starred with her childhood friend and socialite counterpart Nicole Richie in the Fox reality series The Simple Life.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

