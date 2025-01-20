Paris Hilton Shares Heartfelt 'Mindful Moment' with Son Phoenix and Puppies After Losing Her Malibu Home in LA Fire

Paris Hilton is taking time to appreciate the little joys of life and wishes her fans could do so too. In a video posted to her Instagram on Sunday, January 19, the 43-year-old reality star and mother of two shared footage of her 2-year-old son, Phoenix, cozily napping in a blanket alongside two of their puppies.

“Some sleepy Pheeny and puppy footage for your feed,” she said of her eldest in her caption. “Through everything that’s going on around us, sometimes we need an adorable reminder to take a mindful moment for ourselves. #SlivingMom.”

Hilton often includes the #SlivingMom hashtag in her posts. Sliving is a term she is credited for coining. It is a combination of the words slaying and living.

Hilton, who is also a mom to daughter London, 14 months, shared that she and her husband, Carter Reum, lost their Malibu home in the Los Angeles Pacific Palisades fire that ignited on January 7. She revealed that she and her family watched the house burn on live TV.

“Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” Hilton began in her January 8 post.

“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London,” she added.

On January 17, Hilton shared another clip of her children, who have been a bright spot for her amid uncertain times. “Even when we were evacuated to an airport hotel due to the wildfires, London and Phoenix knew how to make me and Carter smile. So grateful for them,” she wrote via Instagram.

A week prior, on January 10, she announced that she would be launching an emergency fund for families affected by the L.A. fires through her nonprofit, 11:11 Media Impact. The hotel heiress said she was starting with a personal contribution of $100,000 and would be matching additional dollars raised up to $100,000 more.

The donations would provide short-term housing for displaced families, deliver supplies to evacuation centers, and support local animal shelters, she informed.

