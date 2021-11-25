Paris Hilton SHARES photos from her 'adventurous' Bora Bora honeymoon with Carter Reum; See post

Hello from the South Pacific! Paris Hilton and her new husband, Carter Reum, are enjoying an idyllic honeymoon. They've been partying in tropical Bora Bora after being married at her late grandfather's mansion in Bel-Air, California. On Wednesday, Paris Hilton continued to share glimpses of her and her husband's lavish honeymoon with her followers.

She posted a flurry of sweet seaside snaps of the newlyweds. and captioned the picture, "I've lived an interesting life, but seeing the world with you as your wife is my favorite adventure yet!" She continued: "Thanks for taking me to paradise! #Honeymoon." One memorable holiday photo featured Carter,40, laying a kiss on Paris' forehead while wrapping one arm around her waist. Another photo showed the couple posing prom-style, with Carter grinning at the camera and Paris sporting a serious face.

The well-known socialite wore a Barbie-approved costume that included a pink patterned puff-sleeve shirt, a lavender little skirt, and a pair of white RayBans. Meanwhile, Reum looked to be on vacation, dressed comfortably in a navy blue shirt, matching board shorts, and a baseball hat. As per Daily Mail, Paris and Carter are presently enjoying their new married life in the Conrad Bora Bora Nui resort, which is part of the Hilton hotel brand created by her grandfather Conrad Hilton in 1919.

The pair married at a three-day wedding extravaganza that spanned from Thursday, November 11 through Saturday, November 13. Paris and Carter have been in one other's orbit for the last 15 years, despite the fact that they've just been romantically coupled since November 2019.

