Paris Hilton is ‘very brave’ for sharing story through her documentary This Is Paris says her Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton has revealed that she and her family have watched her sister, Paris Hilton‘s new documentary, This Is Paris, for the first time. The 36-year-old socialite admitted to E! News that it was “very emotional” watching it. “It was very, very emotional. We watched it for the first time. She didn’t even want to show my mother the movie.

So we snuck downstairs and we were watching it together,” Nicky recalled, adding that Paris didn’t want her mom to watch it at all. She continued that the sisters “watched it together. We laughed. We cried. I’m just so proud of her, because going through so much trauma and reliving it with the whole world watching is very brave.”

In previous interviews, Paris admitted that she didn’t want her parents to watch it because they “had no idea what they were doing to me in there”, she told Access Hollywood, referencing the abuse she endured while at boarding school.

In case you missed it, in August, Paris opened up about the terrifying abuse that she suffered while attending boarding school as a teen. The 39-year-old media personality talks about the abuse in her new YouTube documentary This Is Paris and she opened up to People magazine ahead of the premiere next month. “I buried my truth for so long,” Paris said. “But I’m proud of the strong woman I’ve become. People might assume everything in my life came easy to me, but I want to show the world who I truly am.”

