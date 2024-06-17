Paris Hilton Wishes Her Husband Carter Reum a Happy Father's Day as They Celebrate with Their Growing Family

Paris Hilton has worn many hats throughout her career and has been successful in each endeavor. She has managed to stay relevant in the industry despite her changing career trajectories.

Her personal life has always been a major topic of discussion among her fans, who are always eager to know what their favorite celebrity is up to. Hilton is known for sharing updates about her life on social media. On Father’s Day, she continued this tradition by wishing her husband, Carter Reum, a happy Father's Day on Instagram.

Paris Hilton shares a Father’s Day post

Hilton took to her Instagram on June 16 (Father’s Day) and shared a wholesome post that consisted of candid moments with her husband and their two children, Phoenix Barron and London Marilyn. She included a heartfelt caption wishing her husband on the occasion.

In the post’s caption, Hilton wrote, “To the man who does it all with a smile, Happy Father’s Day my love.” She added that Reum’s hard work, love, dedication to their family, and fun spirit make each moment special.

She expressed that he has the biggest heart of anyone she knows. Hilton also wrote, “Phoenix, London and I are so blessed to have you as our Dada. We love you endlessly #CutesieCrew Forever.”

Many fans commented under the post swooning over the cute pictures and videos shared by her. The fans also wished Reum on the occasion as it was his first Father’s Day. Their children were born in 2023.

Paris Hilton shares a wholesome video on Mother’s Day

On May 11, Paris celebrated her first Mother's Day. Just like the message she wrote on Father's Day, she did the same on the occasion. But instead of pictures, she shared a cute video.

On her Instagram handle, she shared a video edit that consisted of many wholesome moments of the family. We get a glimpse of Hilton with her children and them enjoying time with their parents.

She wrote, “My first Mother’s Day as a mom of two! My heart is so full today. Use #FameWontLoveYou in your Mother’s Day posts so I can see all of your beautiful families.”

After her daughter was born, Hilton spoke with People expressing that she feels like the luckiest woman in this world as she is married to the love of her life and has a beautiful family. She added, “We make the absolute best team, and my life finally feels complete."

