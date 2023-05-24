Paris Hilton’s chihuahua dies at 23: ‘The pain I feel right now is indescribable’

On Monday, Paris Hilton took to her Instagram to share the sad news that her beloved Chihuahua has passed away at the age of 23. The Chihuahua, Harajuku B---h has been Hilton’s companion for more than half of her life.

Here is what Paris Hilton has to say about her beloved Chihuahua who has been the star's companion for 23 years.

Paris Hilton’s tribute

The socialite and entrepreneur wrote a beautiful tribute for her Chihuahua who has been with her for 23 years. Paris Hilton shared several pictures with Harajuku B---h and her other dogs.

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum become parents; Couple welcomes their first child via surrogacy

ALSO READ: What made Paris Hilton keep her abortion in the 20s a 'secret'?

Hilton started by saying how Harajuku B---h filled her life with ‘love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments’ for 23 years. The socialite emphasized Harajuku’s importance in her life who was more like a family and a loyal friend rather than a pet. Hilton wrote that she is feeling immense pain due to losing Harajuku who have been with her through every twist and turns of life.

Paris Hilton wrote in the caption, ‘From the glitz and glamor to the quiet moments behind the scenes, she was always there, a tiny ball of love, brightening up even the darkest of days. We shared so many memories, laughter, and tears.’

In one of the photos, Paris can be seen holding her pet in one hand while holding an umbrella in another. In the other picture, Harajuku can be seen surrounded by dog toys as he is looking out of the window of a pink vehicle.

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton opens up about leaked private tape in her memoir, calls it ‘humiliating experience’; DETAILS here

ALSO READ: 'Teacher pulled me into his arms and kissed me' : Paris Hilton reveals she was groomed during her teen years

At the end of the post, Hilton thanks Harajuku for the unconditional love and blessing that he brought in her life. She wrote, ‘You will forever be my little angel, forever missed, and forever loved. You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade.’

Paris Hilton has been enamored with the dogs ever since she was in public eyes. In 2011, the socialite revealed that she had 17 pets including cats, bunnies, dogs, pony, and miniature pig.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton: I was known as a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me