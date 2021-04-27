Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne spark romance rumours once more as they debut matching tattoos

Paris Jackson, got a red rose tattoo on her left forearm, whereas Cara Delevingne got a near-identical rose tattooed on her upper right arm.

Almost three years after they first sparked rumours, late Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson and super model Cara Delevingne were at it again. The duo attended the Oscars 2021 after party together and debuted matching tattoos. Cara who shared a couple of photos featuring her stunning outfit as well as Paris Jackson holding her by the arm sent their fans and followers into a frenzy.

Paris, got a red rose tattoo on her left forearm, whereas Cara got a near-identical rose tattooed on her upper right arm, where she’s also got the words “breathe deep” tattooed in white ink. The tattoo photo made it to their Instagram Story as the girls looked drop dead gorgeous in their outfits.

While Paris wore a white draped Monique Lhuillier gown, Cara Delevingne donned a stunning tuxedo top and pants by Ronald van der Kemp, according to Page Six. "Black tie optional, " Cara captioned her Instagram post.

As for Paris, the 23-year-old singer-songwriter shared a picture of a painting on Instagram that possibly was a hint at Cara and her relationship. "painting by tracee gentry matthews (sic)," Paris captioned the photo.

Take a look at Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne:

Paris and Cara were later snapped leaving the Oscars 2021 after party together in the same car. Both Paris and Cara are huge fans of body art and getting inked. While Paris has almost close to 50 tattoos, Cara has at least 20 which also includes an “A” dedicated to her ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson.

