Paris Jackson says her family's 'very religious' beliefs has impacted her coming out: It's not accepted

Paris Jackson admitted that her family's religious beliefs have definitely made it difficult for her to comfortably speak about the truth.

Paris Jackson is opening up in a candid chat with Will Smith and Jad Pinkett Smith's daughter Willow Smith. Appearing on Red Table Talk, Paris got candid about a host of things. From making music to mental health to even embracing her sexuality. Speaking about it on the show, she revealed that her self acceptance has been impacted due to her family's strong religious beliefs.

Speaking to Willow, Paris, daughter of late King of Pop Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, said, "I'm still kind of figuring it out. My family's very religious, and a lot, like homosexuality, is very taboo. So we don't talk about it, and it's not really accepted." While Paris hasn't defined her sexuality, she has in the past revealed that she has dated both men and women.

Paris admitted that their religious beliefs have definitely made it difficult to comfortably speak about the truth. "I've gotten to a point where I respect them and I have love for them, I respect their beliefs, I respect their religion. Right now, I'm at a point where, to expect them to put aside their culture and their religion, like, expectations lead to resentments," Paris added. a

She concluded the topic by saying, "What people think about me isn't my business." Apart from discussing this, Paris Jackson also opened up about experiencing anxiety due to paparazzi. Since childhood, Paris has been under the spotlight, thanks to her superstar dad. "I experience audio hallucinations sometimes, with camera clicks, and severe paranoia. I've been going to therapy. For a lot of things, but that included," Paris revealed.

