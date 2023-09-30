'Paris was fun': Selena Gomez posts France photo dump, shares selfies and behind-the-scenes from trendy trip to City of Love

Selena Gomez has recently wowed netizens and fans alike with the range of fashion she showcased during her trip to Paris. The singer flaunted several interesting and unique looks as she stepped out in the City of Love to party, hang out with friends, and attend fashion events. She wasn't the only star present in France as the Paris Fashion Week saw a hoard of celebrities attending shows in the city including Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner.

The pop star donned every look from corset tops and mini dresses to shirt dresses and maxi outfits in her fashion lookbook and managed to impress everyone. Gomez also posted selfies and behind-the-scenes in a photo dump on her Instagram. Here's what she posted.

Selena Gomez shares Paris photo dump on Instagram

Gomez took to her profile and posted several images from the trip, captioning it, "Paris was fun." The 31-year-old started off with a selfie of herself wearing her viral black corset suit look. The lighting of the image kept the focus on the Only Murders in the Building star's face and her interesting choice to go for a blue eye makeup look with the outfit. The next was a mirror selfie of her in the leopard print bodycon dress she wore during the early days of the trip.

The third slide featured another selfie this time with Gomez's best friend Nicola Peltz. The two pouted in the image with their cheeks pressing together. The actress and the model have hung out more than twice during their Paris stay. From dinner and attending a soccer game to partying at night, the two have enjoyed some quality time during this fun getaway. The next image featured the thigh-high black boots that Gomez wore with her white shirt dress.

Selena Gomez posts selfies and behind-the-scenes from France trip

Sliding further, the next photo was a selfie of her with Peltz and her husband Brooklyn Beckham, as well as people from her team. Gomez is wearing a black mask, glasses, and headphones as she snaps the shot. The last picture is a selfie of herself in the shirt dress and the backdrop seems to be of the restaurant she had dinner in with Peltz as well as Beckham. Gomez pouts in the image with several buttons of her white shirt visibly open.

