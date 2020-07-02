Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam begin script reading for Record of Youth; Former hopes it's a 'memorable' K drama

Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byeon Woo-seok will be starring in Record of Youth and recently had their first script reading session. Read below to know what the talented trio had to share about their upcoming tvN drama.

Gear up for your next K-drama to obsess over as Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byeon Woo-seok have begun script reading for tvN's Record of Youth. According to Soompi, Record of Youth centers around the modelling industry with three central characters who try their best to achieve their goals on their own terms. Bo-gum, who will be enlisting in the navy on August 31, 2020, will be seen as Sa Hye-joon, an actor and model who is very realistic in his life approach.

Parasite star So-dam will be playing the role of Ahn Jung-ha, who aspires to become a makeup artist and is very sensible and hardworking. On the other hand, we have Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency star Woo-seok, who will be essaying Won Hae-hyo, an actor and model who is Hye-joon's best friend and has a fiercely competitive streak. Along with the trio, Record of Youth will also star Park Soo-young and Ha Hee-ra as Hye-joon's father and mother, Seo Sang-won and Shin Ae-ra as Hae-hyo's father and mother and Han Jin-hee as Hye-joon's grandfather.

Soompi reported that the talented cast recently began their first script reading session which wrapped up successfully. For Bo-gum, the Love in the Moonlight star hopes for Record of Youth to be a memorable drama that will be beautifully filmed while he will do his very best. So-dam hopes that everyone will be safe and well until the end of the drama while Woo-seok hopes that they can have fun filming without getting hurt.

"I think this is a precious moment that won’t return in my youth as well," Bo-gum pondered while expressing his hope for viewers to love Record of Youth and wished for everyone to be happy. So-dam asked the viewers to wait patiently for the premiere while Woo-seok gushed about how fun it was to act with his co-stars.

Directed by Ahn Gil-ho of Memories of the Alhambra fame and written by Ha Myung-Hee of Doctors fame, Record of Youth will be premiering in September 2020.

Credits :Soompi

Share your comment ×