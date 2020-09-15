Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam's closeness leaves us gushing as Record of Youth Ep 3 sees an increase in ratings
*SPOILERS ALERT* In the latest episode of Record of Youth, there were several heart-fluttering moments that left viewers shy with butterflies in their stomach. Sa Hye-joon (Park Bo-gum) and Ahn Jung-ha (Park So-dam) get closer as they find comfort in each other. They even go on a bookstore date, though they deny it's one, along with getting coffee and even walking under the same umbrella when it begins to rain heavily. When Jung-ha confesses that she hates the rains because it makes her feel lonely, Bo-gum wins hearts by saying, "I'll call you when it rains. You're not alone." The chemistry shared between the two was tangible throughout the episode.
Hye-joon's grandfather Sa Min-gi (Han Jin-hee) is already impressed with Jung-ha as she gives Hye-joon the idea of his grandpa becoming a senior model as he desires to take up a job. There's also the cutesy moment when Jung-ha is forced to confess to Hye-joon that she's his fan. However, we also saw an inkling of a possible love triangle in the works with Won Hae-hyo (Byun Woo-seok) being enamoured by Jung-ha's honest personality while stressing on having her as his makeup artist in the salon which leads to her promotion. Moreover, Hye-joon finds out that his joint photoshoot with Hae-hyo was at his friend's request which demoralises him and leads to a slight argument between the two. Lee Min-jae (Shin Dong-mi) strives to convince Hye-joon to not give up on his dreams just yet by enlisting to the military and kickstart Jjamppong Agency with hopes of Hye-joon being her first client.
Min-jae is successful in getting a small role in the movie for Hye-joon which convinces the model to delay his enlistment date as his father Sa Young-nam (Park Soo-young) goes bonkers. Hye-joon's mother Han Ye-sook (Ha Hee-ra) feels helpless throughout the episode because she isn't able to help her son like Kim Yi-young (Shin Ae-ra) helps Hae-hyo. However, towards the end of the episode, we see her emotional outburst as she lashes out at her husband.
When it comes to the ratings, Record of Youth Ep 3 recorded an average of 7.2 percent viewership peaking at 8.8 percent according to Nielsen Korea via Soompi. It was a 0.4 point increase from its previous episode.
Check out some of our favourite moments from Record of Youth Ep 3 below:
you didn't have to attack us like that... #recordofyouth pic.twitter.com/Yv37uOYyE3
— kdrama fairy (@kdramafairy) September 14, 2020
IMAGINE BEING THIS CLOSE WITH YOUR CRUSH. Only Ahn Jeong Ha can relate! #RecordOfYouth #RecordOfYouthEP3 pic.twitter.com/6RdMlshoSz
— kdrama tweets | flower of evil (@iconickdramas) September 14, 2020
THEIR CHEMISTRY IS SO ON POINT PLS #recordofyouth pic.twitter.com/UITRnrkbBF
— kdrama fairy (@kdramafairy) September 14, 2020
HE'S SUCH A SMOOTH TALKER PLS #recordofyouth pic.twitter.com/UUL0eQsUhJ
— kdrama fairy (@kdramafairy) September 14, 2020
I CAN'T STOP SMILING!!#RecordOfYouth #RecordOfYouthEP3 pic.twitter.com/SOMlg04kCp
— angel (@kdramadump) September 14, 2020
“Go. I have to go see you first.” AHHHHHH #RecordOfYouthEP3 #RecordOfYouth pic.twitter.com/o1YB1rdT1P
— ʟɪᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴘᴇᴀ (@hehelenaa) September 14, 2020
ALSO READ: Record of Youth: Park Bo Gum proves he's a part of ARMY & sings a BTS song; Ep 2 witnesses increase in ratings
Which was your favourite scene from Record of Youth Ep 3? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.