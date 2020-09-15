  1. Home
Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam's closeness leaves us gushing as Record of Youth Ep 3 sees an increase in ratings

Park Bo-gum and Park So-dam's chemistry was too cute to handle in Record of Youth Ep 3, as the episode saw an increase in viewership ratings. Check out the moments we loved from the recent episode below.
301841 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 09:11 pm
Record of Youth Ep 3 witnesses increase in ratingsPark Bo Gum and Park So Dam's closeness leaves us gushing as Record of Youth Ep 3 sees an increase in ratings
*SPOILERS ALERT* In the latest episode of Record of Youth, there were several heart-fluttering moments that left viewers shy with butterflies in their stomach. Sa Hye-joon (Park Bo-gum) and Ahn Jung-ha (Park So-dam) get closer as they find comfort in each other. They even go on a bookstore date, though they deny it's one, along with getting coffee and even walking under the same umbrella when it begins to rain heavily. When Jung-ha confesses that she hates the rains because it makes her feel lonely, Bo-gum wins hearts by saying, "I'll call you when it rains. You're not alone." The chemistry shared between the two was tangible throughout the episode.

Hye-joon's grandfather Sa Min-gi (Han Jin-hee) is already impressed with Jung-ha as she gives Hye-joon the idea of his grandpa becoming a senior model as he desires to take up a job. There's also the cutesy moment when Jung-ha is forced to confess to Hye-joon that she's his fan. However, we also saw an inkling of a possible love triangle in the works with Won Hae-hyo (Byun Woo-seok) being enamoured by Jung-ha's honest personality while stressing on having her as his makeup artist in the salon which leads to her promotion. Moreover, Hye-joon finds out that his joint photoshoot with Hae-hyo was at his friend's request which demoralises him and leads to a slight argument between the two. Lee Min-jae (Shin Dong-mi) strives to convince Hye-joon to not give up on his dreams just yet by enlisting to the military and kickstart Jjamppong Agency with hopes of Hye-joon being her first client.

Min-jae is successful in getting a small role in the movie for Hye-joon which convinces the model to delay his enlistment date as his father Sa Young-nam (Park Soo-young) goes bonkers. Hye-joon's mother Han Ye-sook (Ha Hee-ra) feels helpless throughout the episode because she isn't able to help her son like Kim Yi-young (Shin Ae-ra) helps Hae-hyo. However, towards the end of the episode, we see her emotional outburst as she lashes out at her husband.

When it comes to the ratings, Record of Youth Ep 3 recorded an average of 7.2 percent viewership peaking at 8.8 percent according to Nielsen Korea via Soompi. It was a 0.4 point increase from its previous episode.

Check out some of our favourite moments from Record of Youth Ep 3 below:

ALSO READ: Record of Youth: Park Bo Gum proves he's a part of ARMY & sings a BTS song; Ep 2 witnesses increase in ratings

Which was your favourite scene from Record of Youth Ep 3? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :tvN Drama,Nielsen Korea,Soompi,Twitter

