Park Bo Gum Military Enlistment: Go Kyung Pyo and Lee Dong Hwi share photos and video of actor to show support

Park Bo Gum enlisted for his compulsory military training on August 31. His Reply 1988 co-stars Go Kyung Pyo and Lee Dong Hwi share photos and video of the actor to show their support.

On August 31, Park Bo Gum enlisted in the military to kickstart his compulsory training. The actor, who will be seen in Record of the Youth this month, opted to enlist quietly to avoid fans crowding up and breaking the social distancing practise. As fans showered the actor-singer with best wishes, Park Bo Gum's friends Go Kyung Pyo and Lee Dong Hwi took to Instagram and shared photos and video of the actor to show their support. The trio worked on the hit drama Reply 1988.

Go Kyung Pyo shared a bunch of photos featuring Park Bo Gum. He began the series with three photos of the actor, taken at different occasions, at the beach. In the first and third photo, Park Bo Gum was seen wearing a floral printed shirt, the second one saw the actor dressed in all black. The final photo of the series sees the Go Kyung Pyo and Park Bo Gum taking a selca. The actor shared the photos with a thumbs up emoji.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong Hwi shared a hilarious blooper video from Reply 1988. In the clip, Park Bo Gum laughs uncontrollably between takes while apologising for breaking into a fit of laughter. He shared the adorable video with the caption, "Come back healthy. #seeyouagain.”

Check out both the posts below:

On the day of his enlistment, Park Bo Gum's official YouTube channel shared his cover of the song Yes, We Are Together, from Infinite Challenge. The video sees footages from his 2019 Asian fan meeting tour. The video ends with the writings, "Bless you all, and I wish you the best in the future.”

Check it out below:

