Park Bo Gum Rewind: When BTS gave feedback to Record of the Youth star about 'Encounter' opposite Song Hye Kyo

With Park Bo Gum's upcoming drama Record of the Youth premiering tonight, we decided to take a quick jog down the memory lane to recall the time BTS gave the actor some feedback after watching Encounter.

If you aren't aware or might have even forgotten, BTS member V and Park Bo Gum are good friends. The duo crossed paths on Music Bank and their relationship grew deeper over the years. The two stars have taken trips together and have also seen cheering for each other. One such moment of support came when Park Bo Gum starred in a show called Encounter. The actor was starring opposite Song Hye Kyo. While speaking about the drama, the actor revealed that BTS had given him feedback about his show.

Via Soompi, in an interview with Daily Economy in January 2019, Park Bo Gum was asked if Taehyung had seen the show. The actor revealed that due to the Bangtan Boy's tight schedule, the singer couldn't watch episodes that were broadcasted around the end of 2018. However, the BTS members eventually did watch the show and gave him personal feedbacks. "The BTS members personally told me their thoughts about the drama. I was really thankful that they took time out of their busy schedule and gave me some feedback," he said at the time.

With Record of the Youth premiering tonight on tvN, we wonder if Kim Taehyung would tune in to watch it. Park Bo Gum plays a model in the show. Although he began his military training last week, he spoke about his show before he left. As reported by Soompi, Park Bo Gum said his character, Hye Joon, is rational with "independence in his values." The actor added that his character is honest and self-disciplined. "I tried to resemble him as much as possible while filming," he said.

Are you excited to watch the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Record of the Youth: Seol In Ah all set to play Park Bo Gum's ex-girlfriend in a special cameo

Share your comment ×