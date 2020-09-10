Park Bo Gum secretly volunteered at an orphanage for 7 years; Sent thoughtful gift before military enlistment
Park Bo-gum, who enlisted in the military on August 31, 2020, made sure to send a thoughtful gift to the orphanage where he'd been secretly volunteering for seven years, according to OSEN via Soompi. While Bo-gum really wished to have spent some time with the children in the orphanage since the beginning of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic dampened his efforts. However, the 27-year-old made sure to send a cake and a handwritten letter to the orphanage before his military enlistment.
A source from Bo-gum's agency Blossom Entertainment confirmed that the Reply 1988 star, as well as his official fan club, has been supporting and volunteering at the orphanage for many years. Sharing their appreciation for Bo-gum's heartwarming gesture before his military enlistment, the orphanage penned a sweet note on Instagram. "Actor Park Bo-gum, we are extremely touched and loved. We truly thank you for your unchanging love and interest in us for seven years," they began via Soompi's translation.
"We will always support actor Park Bo-gum, who is always a positive influence on others. Please return in good health. We’re touched by your handwritten letter and the pretty cake. The children really loved it. We thank you sincerely," they added.
Check out their IG post for Park Bo-gum's thoughtful gesture below:
박보검배우님 무한 감동과 사랑입니다 ♡ 팬클럽 보검복지부 ㆍ블러썸사랑나눔 봉사자분들 7년동안 변함없는 사랑과 관심 진심 으로 감사드립니다 배우님이 국방의 의무를 다하시러 해군 장병으로 조용히 입대 하신거 기사를 통해 알고있어요 언제나 선한영향력을 주시는 박보검 배우님 늘 응원할께요 건강하게 돌아오세요 TVN 청춘기록 본방사수 하면서 응원할께요 화이팅!! * 입대전 손편지와 멋지고 예쁜 케이크선물까지 감동감동 아이들이 너무좋아했어요 진심으로 감사드립니다 #박보검 #선한영향력 #보검복지부 #청춘기록_본방사수 #블러썸 #명진들꽃사랑마을 #청춘기록 박보검 #청춘기록 사혜준 #블러썸사랑나눔 박보검 배우님 청춘기록 응원합니다
Park Bo-gum proves yet again that he's the perfect gentleman!
Meanwhile, before his military enlistment, Bo-gum completed filming for Record of Youth, Wonderland and Seo Bok.