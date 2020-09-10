Park Bo Gum secretly volunteered at an orphanage for 7 years; Sent thoughtful gift before military enlistment

Record of Youth star Park Bo-gum was thanked by the orphanage, where he secretly volunteered for seven years, for sending a thoughtful gift before his military enlistment on August 31, 2020.

Park Bo-gum, who enlisted in the military on August 31, 2020, made sure to send a thoughtful gift to the orphanage where he'd been secretly volunteering for seven years, according to OSEN via Soompi. While Bo-gum really wished to have spent some time with the children in the orphanage since the beginning of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic dampened his efforts. However, the 27-year-old made sure to send a cake and a handwritten letter to the orphanage before his military enlistment.

A source from Bo-gum's agency Blossom Entertainment confirmed that the Reply 1988 star, as well as his official fan club, has been supporting and volunteering at the orphanage for many years. Sharing their appreciation for Bo-gum's heartwarming gesture before his military enlistment, the orphanage penned a sweet note on Instagram. "Actor Park Bo-gum, we are extremely touched and loved. We truly thank you for your unchanging love and interest in us for seven years," they began via Soompi's translation.

"We will always support actor Park Bo-gum, who is always a positive influence on others. Please return in good health. We’re touched by your handwritten letter and the pretty cake. The children really loved it. We thank you sincerely," they added.

Check out their IG post for Park Bo-gum's thoughtful gesture below:

Park Bo-gum proves yet again that he's the perfect gentleman!

Meanwhile, before his military enlistment, Bo-gum completed filming for Record of Youth, Wonderland and Seo Bok.

