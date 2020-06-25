Park Bo Gum to wrap these TWO projects before he begins his enlistment in the navy

Park Bo Gum has been accepted by the navy for his compulsory enlistment. However, the Encounter actor will wrap two upcoming projects before he begins service.

Weeks after Park Bo Gum's agency revealed that he has applied to join the cultural promotion team of the navy, it has now been confirmed that the Encounter actor has been accepted for the post. Blossoms Entertainment issued a statement to announce Parl Bo Gum's mandatory service plans. It has been revealed that the renowned Korean actor will start his service in August. But before he dons the uniform, Park Bo Gum will wrap a few of his ongoing projects.

Park Bo Gum is currently filming two projects: a film titled Wonderland and a tvN drama titled Record of Youth. The agency has confirmed that the actor will complete his work on both the projects before he heads for his training. "Actor Park Bo Gum was accepted as a cultural promotion soldier of the navy, and he will be enlisting on August 31, 2020. He will complete filming for the film “Wonderland” and drama “Record of Youth” (literal title) prior to his enlistment," the statement reads, via Soompi.

The Korean Herald reported he will start his service at the Navy Education and Training Command in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. He will then be transferred to Navy headquarters in the central city of Gyeryong.

Apart from the two projects, Park Bo Gum will also be seen in Seo Bok. The film is scheduled to release this year. "We ask for your support so actor Park Bo Gum can fulfill his military duty in good health," the agency requested. Earlier this month, the agency confirmed that Park Bo Gum interviewed for the team. The interview took place on June 1.

