Park Bo Gum's All My Love: Record of the Youth star drops music video of his romantic track; Watch

Park Bo Gum treats fans with his new song All My Love. The music video sees the singer in the studio, where he is seen recording the track.
Park Bo Gum will be enlisting for his compulsory military training at the end of the month. However, the actor-singer is not going without a bang. It has already been announced that Park Go Bum will be seen in the upcoming drama Record of the Youth. Before he takes over the small screen, Park Bo Gum decided to take us on a romantic trip with his new song All My Love. The singer-actor dropped the new song produced by singer-songwriter Sam Kim, on August 10. 

The music video of the English version sees Park Go Bum record the song in the studio while showing glimpses of his prep for the song. As for the lyrics, All My Love has the singer describe that he's praying that his love is doing okay, hoping that the smile remains and showering all the love. "Fairy tales and wishing wells are treasures today/To the skies, I prayed at night/That you're doing okay/Through tonight/Oh, I wish for your love/And the smile that you have to remain/I give all my love to you," a portion of the romantic track's lyrics read. 

Check out the song below: 

Doesn't it leave you thinking of your loved one? Let us know your thoughts on the song in the comments below. 

According to Soompi, Park Bo Gum will release a physical single album featuring English, Korean and the instrumental version of All My Love. The album will also feature a piano version of his Japanese single Bloomin. 

ALSO READ: Record of Youth Teaser: Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam & Byeon Woo Seok face tough times while pursuing their dreams

Credits :YouTubeSoompi

