Park Bo Gum's model avatar works wonders as Record of Youth takes No 1 in its time slot with premiere episode

Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byun Woo-seok starrer Record of Youth premiered yesterday and took No. 1 in its time slot for Monday-Tuesday dramas. Fans loved Bo-gum and Woo-seok's striking model avatars and So-dam's charming fangirl relatability.

Finally, after being teased with promos and posters, Record of Youth premiered yesterday and made us smile brightly while also shedding a few tears. We were introduced to the three main leads: Sa Hye-joon (Bo-gum), a model who aspires to be an actor but has the entire world against him including his own father, Ahn Jung-ha (So-dam), an aspiring makeup artist who gives up a big job to achieve her dreams and Won Hae-hyo, a model and actor born with a silver spoon and an overbearing mother.

*SPOILERS* From the beginning, we're shown how Hye-joon and Hae-hyo are treated differently because of their social status while for the former, it's the military draft notice that has him running against time. For Hye-joon, while his mother and grandfather are extremely supportive, his father and successful elder brother always pick a fight with him. Moreover, Hae-hyo is also trying his best to make his own name rather than leech off of his family reputation but his mother doesn't make it an easy job. However, the friendship between Hye-joon and Hae-hyo remains intact, for now.

As for Jung-ha, she is constantly humiliated by her boss but that doesn't stop her from fighting for her goals. Moreover, we also get to see Jung-ha's fangirling side as she even has a folder of Hye-joon photos named 'My bias.' Towards the end of the episode, Jung-ha gets to meet her idol and even apply makeup for him before getting yelled at by her boss. While she has an emotional outburst, Jung-ha begins to admire Hye-joon's photos as that's what keeps her going, being his fan. However, the final few seconds sees Jung-ha being caught by Hye-joon as he asks her, "Are you my fan?"

Record of Youth's first episode premiered with great ratings as it took No. 1 in its time slot for Monday-Tuesday dramas. According to Nielsen Korea via Soompi, Record of Youth EP 1 recorded an average of 6.4 percent viewership nationwide and peaked at 8.7 percent making it the first Monday-Tuesday tvN drama to take the numero uno spot in its time slot. Looks like Bo-gum and Woo-seok's striking model avatars and So-dam's charming fangirl relatability did the trick for the successful series premiere.

Check out some of the best moments from Record of Youth Ep 1 below:

and that's on what? being poor and less privileged! #RecordOfYouth pic.twitter.com/seic2lEWsb — kdrama fairy (@kdramafairy) September 7, 2020

Park So Dam's character is a fan of Park Bo Gum and Byun Woo Seok's character and look at her falling for them THE CHEMISTRY #RecordOfYouth pic.twitter.com/N02Vr9v3iv — kdrama tweets | record of youth (@iconickdramas) September 7, 2020

an jeong ha is my spirit animal! 2020's best fangirl #recordofyouth pic.twitter.com/OtXaY6uQQd — kdrama tweets | record of youth (@iconickdramas) September 7, 2020

It still feels unreal. Park Bogum is really back and I'm loving his new character, Sa Hye Jun, so so much #RecordOfYouth #RecordOfYouthEP1 pic.twitter.com/KE9VohYzqI — kdrama tweets | record of youth (@iconickdramas) September 7, 2020

IM CRYING TEARS. Park Bo Gum's 5 years glow up #Reply1988 (2015) #RecordOfYouth (2020) pic.twitter.com/rNhBetmogZ — kdrama tweets | record of youth (@iconickdramas) September 7, 2020

ALSO READ: Record of Youth star Byun Woo Seok: Park Bo Gum & Park So Dam opened their hearts to me & made me comfortable

Which was your favourite scene from Record of Youth? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×