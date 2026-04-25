Park Chan Wook Ropes in Matthew McConaughey, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal and Tang Wei For The Brigands Of Rattlecreek

The Brigands of Rattlecreek is an upcoming thriller helmed by celebrated filmmaker Park Chan Wook. The Korean auteur is currently driving the upcoming 79th Cannes Film Festival as its Jury President, becoming the first South Korean to lead the main competition panel. At the same time, he is also dipping his toes into an A-lister-led film project. As per a report by DEADLINE, he has brought in Matthew McConaughey, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, and Tang Wei to star in his next film.

Main cast for Park Chan Wook's The Brigands of Rattlecreek revealed

With a screenplay from S. Craig Zahler, Patrick Wachsberger’s 193, a Legendary company will manage the international sales for the film. Park himself will step in as one of the producers, representing Moho Film, with Bradley Fischer joining in. Back Jisun for Moho Film, Mike Medavoy, and Georgia Kacandes have been named executive producers.

As per a description for the film, it will follow a sheriff and a doctor, who join forces to plot revenge against bandits that have unleashed havoc on the residents of a small town. They use the ploy of a torrential thunderstorm to create an atmosphere of fear and steal from the unassuming people. Based in the West, the story will be an amalgamation of the various themes that often follow Park’s projects, including vengeance and retribution, as well as showcase violence with the themes of family and camaraderie seeping through.

Matthew McConaughey has long been associated with the project and was underlined for a lead role back in 2019 when it was acquired by Amazon. Since then, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, and Tang Wei have joined the film to be directed by Park Chan Wook, with whom the Chinese actress has previously worked on Decision to Leave.

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