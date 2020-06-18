Park Min Young REVEALS how What's Wrong with Secretary Kim helped her recover love and passion for her work

Park Min-young spoke candidly about her working experience on popular K-dramas like What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Sungkyunkwan Scandal and When the Weather Is Fine. Read below to know what the 34-year-old actress had to share on the same.

In April 2020, Park Min-young's romantic K-drama, When the Weather Is Fine aired its last episode and since then, the gorgeous actress has been taking a break to focus on herself. As the cover girl for Cosmopolitan Korea’s July issue, Min-young got candid in her interview on how she's been catching up on her sleep, via Soompi. The 34-year-old actress also spoke frankly about her current "unrequited love" phase with acting as she feels her career is like "loving a very haughty man."

Min-young also gave us an insight into her working experience on popular K-dramas like What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Sungkyunkwan Scandal and When the Weather Is Fine, explaining why each series was special to her. "What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim was a lot of fun to work on. I was so happy while filming that I felt like I was flying. It helped me recover my love and passion for my work," Min-young gushed about the romantic comedy in which she starred opposite Park Seo-joon.

Min-young disclosed that it was Sungkyunkwan Scandal that made her think that she should keep acting for the rest of her life as the drama felt like it was "first love." The actress starred opposite Park Yoo-chun, Yoo Ah-in and Song Joong-ki.

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon or Lee Min Ho: Who does Park Min Young have the best onscreen chemistry with? VOTE NOW

When it comes to her recent work, When the Weather Is Fine, in which she stars opposite Seo Kang-joon, Min-young confessed that the drama helped to melt away the anxiety that had been gripping her. "It was the first time I acted in a way like water flowing. It was really refreshing and I loved it," Min-young concluded to Cosmopolitan Korea.

Share your comment ×