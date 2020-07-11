Park Sae Royi in Itaewon Class or Ko Dong Man in Fight for My Way: Favourite Park Seo Joon character? VOTE

Park Seo-joon is amongst the most popular K-drama stars with an array of shows that have a massive fan following. Vote and comment below to let us know which is your favourite Park Seo-joon character.

Amongst the most popular K-drama stars in the world has to be Park Seo-joon, who over a decade has managed to win millions of hearts with his versatile acting skills, dashing looks and charismatic personality. Whether it be swooning over his narcissistic Vice Chairman avatar in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim or being mesmerised by his brave yet gentle warrior side in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Seo-joon has proved how talented he really is with every character he undertakes.

Let's begin with his recent K-drama, Itaewon Class, in which we see him play the subdued yet determined Park Sae-ro-yi, who seeks vengeance for his father's death. With an ambitious mindset that is backed by his hardworking nature, it's one of the most intense characters that the 31-year-old actor has had to play. We root for Sae-ro-yi to win at the end and that's thanks to Seo-joon's earnest take on such an honest character.

When it comes to Fight for My Way, Ko Dong-man is an endearing goofball with a mean streak only when he's inside the MMA ring. We still can't get over Dong-man's Choi Ae-ra (Kim Ji-won) aegyo impersonation and adore Seo-joon for bringing to life the ultimate chocolate boy who we'd love to date ourselves.

Doing a 360-degree turn as Lee Young-joon, the overtly confident Vice Chairman in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Seo-joon's performance is so over the top charismatic that you just can't ignore his "aura"! You'd think with such characteristics, Young-joon would annoy the viewers, but Seo-joon makes the performance his own and adds sincerity to such a self-centered character with a dark past.

Finally, we have Kim Seon-u or Moo-myung in Hwarang: The Poetic Warrior Youth, where we get to see a very brave character, who also has a gentle side. In his journey of becoming a powerful hwarang warrior, we see different aspects of Seo-joon's character that makes the K-drama all the more interesting.

This begs the question; Which is your favourite Park Seo-joon character? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×