Park Seo Joon in Captain Marvel 2: Gong Yoo to Hyun Bin; 5 Korean stars we'd love to see make Hollywood debuts

With the recent exciting casting rumours of Park Seo Joon joining Brie Larson's The Marvels, we're listing down 5 Hallyu stars who we wish to see making their Hollywood movie debuts.

Korean drama enthusiasts, who are also fans of Marvel movies, rejoiced when the exciting casting rumours broke of Park Seo Joon joining the cast of Captain Marvel 2 titled The Marvels, starring Brie Larson as the beloved Marvel superhero aka Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan and Zawe Ashton in an undisclosed villain role. Seo Joon's agency Awesome ENT further fuelled the speculations with their cryptic response: "No comment," via Newsen and Soompi.

While Seo Joon's undisclosed MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) role in The Marvels has fans theorising on which Marvel character he'll be playing, the 32-year-old actor is the third Korean actor to be a part of the super successful franchise after Claudia Kim in Avengers: Age of Ultron (Dr. Helen Cho) and Ma Dong Seok in the upcoming MCU film Eternals (Gilgamesh). With such amazing news, we had our thinking caps on when it comes to other Korean stars who'd raise instant curiosity levels if they were to make their Hollywood movie debuts.

Here are 5 Hallyu stars who we'd love to see make their Hollywood movie debuts:

Gong Yoo

The first on our list is Mr. Goblin himself, Gong Yoo. With Train To Busan's massive success, even more eyes were on the beloved Korean star on a worldwide scale and we'd absolutely love to see the versatile actor make his Hollywood debut, maybe in a crime thriller or better yet, a romantic drama.

Hyun Bin

Crash Landing on You further solidified Hyun Bin's global popularity which makes us wonder when we'd get to see the actor star in a Hollywood film. We're thinking crime or romantic dramas, maybe? Interestingly, the Secret Garden star's ladylove Son Ye Jin will be making her Hollywood debut opposite Sam Worthington in Andrew Niccol's directorial Cross.

Lee Min Ho

While beloved Hallyu star Lee Min Ho, who celebrates his 34th birthday today, i.e. June 22, will be starring in AppleTV+ multilingual (Korean, Japanese and English) series Pachinko, we'd love to see The King: Eternal Monarch's elite, kingly onscreen avatar make waves in a Hollywood movie. Back in 2015, Lee Min Ho had turned down the offer to star opposite Brad Pitt in a movie tentatively titled Raid.

Song Joong Ki

Descendants of the Sun and Vincenzo are just some examples of Song Joong Ki's impressive acting range and whether it be as the ultimate lover boy in uniform or a witty mafia consigliere, the dapper actor would surely leave a stamp of global approval if he ever makes his Hollywood debut.

Kim Soo Hyun

Out final pick in the list Kim Soo Hyun as the It's Okay to Not Be Okay star is just the perfect candidate to make what promises to be a super successful Hollywood debut that would get his fans from across the globe very excited. We'd love to see the handsome actor in a detailed drama or an action-adventure flick.

