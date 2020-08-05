  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Park Seo Joon donates 100 million won to aid those affected by Korea flood; Song Joong Ki gives 50 million won

With Korea's ongoing heavy rains and flooding affecting human life, stars like Park Seo-joon, Song Joong-ki, Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo In-na, Yoo Byung-jae, Hong Hyun-hee, Jason, Ki Eun-sae and Lee Hye-young have donated to aid the victims of the Korea floods.
16249 reads Mumbai
Moreover, Yoo Jae-suk also donated 100 million won to Korea Disaster Relief Association.Moreover, Yoo Jae-suk also donated 100 million won to Korea Disaster Relief Association.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The rainy season in Korea began in June and is now at an overwhelming recorded amount. Concentrated on the nation's central and southern regions, the residential areas have been flooded which has caused thousands to evacuate along with triggered mudslides, six deaths and eight missing people being reported as well. Celebrities are doing their part in aiding those affected by the rains and flood. According to Soompi, via Naver, Itaewon Class star Park Seo-joon has donated 100 million won (USD 83,800 approx) to the Korea Disaster Relief Association, as confirmed by his agency Awesome ENT.

Moreover, YTN reported that Space Sweepers star Song Joong-ki had donated 50 million won (USD 41,900 approx) to the Korea Disaster Relief Association. His agency History D&C was reportedly not aware of the donation made as the 34-year-old actor later shared through his agency only, "It’s a difficult situation for everyone. I hope they can find strength." Running Man host Yoo Jae-suk also donated 100 million won as the Korea Disaster Relief Association commended the 47-year-old comedian who quietly contributed the large sum of money.

Secret Garden star Yoo In-na donated 50 million won to assist in water damage restoration. SNL Korea star Yoo Byung-jae also made a donation of 10 million won (USD 8,370 approx) as did Taste Guide host Hong Hyun Hee and her husband Jason, who jointly contributed 20 million won (USD 16,740 approx).

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon's next film post Dream CONFIRMED; To star with Park Bo Young & Lee Byung Hun in Concrete Utopia

Dreams Come True star Ki Eun-sae donated 10 million won while Queen of Housewives star Lee Hye-young also donated 10 million won.

Credits :Soompi,Naver,YTN,Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement