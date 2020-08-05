Park Seo Joon donates 100 million won to aid those affected by Korea flood; Song Joong Ki gives 50 million won

With Korea's ongoing heavy rains and flooding affecting human life, stars like Park Seo-joon, Song Joong-ki, Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo In-na, Yoo Byung-jae, Hong Hyun-hee, Jason, Ki Eun-sae and Lee Hye-young have donated to aid the victims of the Korea floods.

The rainy season in Korea began in June and is now at an overwhelming recorded amount. Concentrated on the nation's central and southern regions, the residential areas have been flooded which has caused thousands to evacuate along with triggered mudslides, six deaths and eight missing people being reported as well. Celebrities are doing their part in aiding those affected by the rains and flood. According to Soompi, via Naver, Itaewon Class star Park Seo-joon has donated 100 million won (USD 83,800 approx) to the Korea Disaster Relief Association, as confirmed by his agency Awesome ENT.

Moreover, YTN reported that Space Sweepers star Song Joong-ki had donated 50 million won (USD 41,900 approx) to the Korea Disaster Relief Association. His agency History D&C was reportedly not aware of the donation made as the 34-year-old actor later shared through his agency only, "It’s a difficult situation for everyone. I hope they can find strength." Running Man host Yoo Jae-suk also donated 100 million won as the Korea Disaster Relief Association commended the 47-year-old comedian who quietly contributed the large sum of money.

Secret Garden star Yoo In-na donated 50 million won to assist in water damage restoration. SNL Korea star Yoo Byung-jae also made a donation of 10 million won (USD 8,370 approx) as did Taste Guide host Hong Hyun Hee and her husband Jason, who jointly contributed 20 million won (USD 16,740 approx).

Dreams Come True star Ki Eun-sae donated 10 million won while Queen of Housewives star Lee Hye-young also donated 10 million won.

