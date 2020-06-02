Park Seo Joon explains how Parasite is proof that Korea's storytelling deserves the recognition it's receiving

Park Seo-joon spoke candidly in an interview about his thoughts regarding Parasite's historical Best Picture win at the Oscars. The Itaewon Class star also shared how the Korean entertainment industry is producing some exceptional work.

Korean movies and dramas have always been a source of inspiration for storyline purposes from all across the world but it took Bong Joon-ho's Parasite to finally get it the recognition that it sorely deserved for decades. At the Oscars 2020, Parasite made history as not only the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture but also the first movie from South Korea to win Best International Feature Film. Furthermore, Parasite also took home the Oscar for Best Director (Joon-ho) and Best Original Screenplay (Joon-ho, Han Jin-won) while being nominated for Best Production Design (Lee Ha-jun and Cho Won-woo) and Best Film Editing (Yang Jin-mo) as well.

Park Seo-joon, a popular Korean actor, who had a cameo appearance in Parasite as Kim Ki-woo's (Choi Woo-shik) friend, Min-hyuk, spoke about the film's influence in an interview with T: The New York Times Style Magazine Singapore. On what he thinks about the Korean entertainment industry's current state in comparison to Hollywood, Seo-joon shared, "Compared to Hollywood, we are still lacking in terms of capital. Despite that, we are producing something exceptional. When I see how neighbouring countries invite Korean filming teams over to film, I definitely get the impression that we have improved to a new level."

On Parasite's historic Oscar win, Park added, "Likewise for Parasite's Oscar win, of course, I think director Bong Joon-ho is a creative genius but it also shows how much Korea's technology and storytelling deserve the recognition they're receiving. Parasite is evidence of that. As a fellow actor in Korea, I have to work hard to show quality acting."

ALSO READ: Did Park Seo Joon and Ahn Bo Hyun have a real life feud on the sets of Itaewon Class? Latter clears the air

What did you think of Parasite? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×