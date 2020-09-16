  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Park Seo Joon films special appearance in Park Bo Gum's Record of Youth; Ep 4 achieves highest ratings yet

After Park Bo-gum made a cameo appearance in Itaewon Class, Park Seo-joon is returning the favour and will make a special appearance in Record of Youth. Moreover, Record of Youth Ep 4 achieved its highest ratings yet.
145258 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 07:29 pm
Park Seo Joon to have a special appearance in Park Bo Gum's Record of YouthPark Seo Joon films special appearance in Park Bo Gum's Record of Youth; Ep 4 achieves highest ratings yet
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

*SPOILERS ALERT* Record of Youth Ep 4 sees a different perspective in Sa Hye-joon's (Park Bo-gum) thinking as he gives acting another try delaying his military enlistment. Lee Min-jae (Shin Dong-mi) was successfully able to get him a part in the same movie for which he had failed the key role audition as Won Hae-hyo (Byun Woo-seok) got the part instead thanks to his mother's Kim Yi-young's (Shin Ae-ra) interference. Moreover, we see Ah Jung-ha (Park So-dam) breaking down after getting drunk with Hye-Joon because she's being bullied at work.

We also see Hae-hyo's blossoming feelings for Jung-ha as he convinces her salon to have the latter join him as his makeup artist for the movie that he and Hye-joon are a part of. It will be interesting to see in the upcoming episodes as to how Hye-joon will fare as he's already impressed the director of the movie with his villainous character going the ad-libbing route which gained him extra brownie points. Hye-joon's new, bolder avatar has definitely impressed audience as Ep 4 recorded 7.8 percent viewership which is a 0.6 point increase from its previous episode and its highest ratings yet, according to Nielsen Korea via Soompi.

Check out some of our favourite moments from Record of Youth Ep 4 below:

Which was your favourite scene from Record of Youth Ep 4? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam's closeness leaves us gushing as Record of Youth Ep 3 sees an increase in ratings

Meanwhile, for some amazing news! Park Seo-joon is making a special appearance in Record of Youth. According to Star News via Soompi, Seo-joon's agency Awesome ENT confirmed the news revealing that the 31-year-old actor has already filmed for his role. According to sources, it was Seo-joon's friendship with Bo-gum and writer Ha Myung-hee that led to his cameo.

Interestingly, Seo-joon starred in Myung-hee's 2013 drama One Warm Word as Song Mi-kyung's (Kim Ji-soo) half brother Song Min-soo, while Bo-gum recently had a cameo appearance in Itaewon Class as the new chef at Oh Soo-ah's (Kwon Nara) restaurant.

Credits :Star News,Soompi,tvN Drama,Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement