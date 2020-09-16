Park Seo Joon films special appearance in Park Bo Gum's Record of Youth; Ep 4 achieves highest ratings yet

After Park Bo-gum made a cameo appearance in Itaewon Class, Park Seo-joon is returning the favour and will make a special appearance in Record of Youth. Moreover, Record of Youth Ep 4 achieved its highest ratings yet.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Record of Youth Ep 4 sees a different perspective in Sa Hye-joon's (Park Bo-gum) thinking as he gives acting another try delaying his military enlistment. Lee Min-jae (Shin Dong-mi) was successfully able to get him a part in the same movie for which he had failed the key role audition as Won Hae-hyo (Byun Woo-seok) got the part instead thanks to his mother's Kim Yi-young's (Shin Ae-ra) interference. Moreover, we see Ah Jung-ha (Park So-dam) breaking down after getting drunk with Hye-Joon because she's being bullied at work.

We also see Hae-hyo's blossoming feelings for Jung-ha as he convinces her salon to have the latter join him as his makeup artist for the movie that he and Hye-joon are a part of. It will be interesting to see in the upcoming episodes as to how Hye-joon will fare as he's already impressed the director of the movie with his villainous character going the ad-libbing route which gained him extra brownie points. Hye-joon's new, bolder avatar has definitely impressed audience as Ep 4 recorded 7.8 percent viewership which is a 0.6 point increase from its previous episode and its highest ratings yet, according to Nielsen Korea via Soompi.

Check out some of our favourite moments from Record of Youth Ep 4 below:

It's really good to find someone who can connect well with you. That's what I am feeling with Jeong Ha and Hye Jun's relationship. They really are compatible with each other Loving their bickering and conversations I can relate to! #RecordOfYouth #RecordOfYouthEP4 pic.twitter.com/Gegg7gf5tN — kdrama tweets | flower of evil (@iconickdramas) September 15, 2020

find someone who knows what you really feel inside #recordofyouth pic.twitter.com/1ZsKl110q3 — ً (@kdramathoughts_) September 15, 2020

idk if I'll survive after hearing these words from my idol #recordofyouth pic.twitter.com/xkOfBzdt60 — ً (@kdramathoughts_) September 15, 2020

Meanwhile, for some amazing news! Park Seo-joon is making a special appearance in Record of Youth. According to Star News via Soompi, Seo-joon's agency Awesome ENT confirmed the news revealing that the 31-year-old actor has already filmed for his role. According to sources, it was Seo-joon's friendship with Bo-gum and writer Ha Myung-hee that led to his cameo.

Interestingly, Seo-joon starred in Myung-hee's 2013 drama One Warm Word as Song Mi-kyung's (Kim Ji-soo) half brother Song Min-soo, while Bo-gum recently had a cameo appearance in Itaewon Class as the new chef at Oh Soo-ah's (Kwon Nara) restaurant.

