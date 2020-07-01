Park Seo Joon flashes his contagious smile in a new selfie and Wooga Squad member Park Hyung Sik is all hearts

Park Seo Joon shared a happy selfie on Instagram today to chase away the mid-week blues. The actor is currently filming Dream with IU.

Park Seo-joon is brightening up our social media timeline. The South Korean actor has been busy with the production of his upcoming film Dream. He stars opposite IU. PSJ plays a professional soccer player who is entangled in an incident that forces him to take on the life of a coach and train a team. A few days ago, the actor flaunted his toned body. Now, the actor took to Instagram and posted a picture. The actor smiled as the camera captured his charming aura.

Park Seo-joon is seen sporting a white round neck tee in the picture as he holds up his phone. The white T-shirt reminded us of the video he uploaded recently. Even in the video, he was wearing a similar white tee and hinted that it could easily be his favourite piece of apparel for he has caught himself wear it on several occasions.

Soon after Park Seo Joon shared the picture, Wooga Squad member aka singer Park Hyung-sik double-tapped on the picture to show his love and support towards the image. Apart from Hyung Sik, Park Seo Joon's Itaewon Class co-star Kim Dong-hee also liked the picture.

Park Seo-joon is having a memorable year. He has received love for his show Itaewon Class and was nominated for Best Actor at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. PSJ also became the first South Korean actor to have received the Gold Play Button from YouTube after his YouTube channel surpassed one million subscribers.

