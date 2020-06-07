Park Seo Joon, Hyun Bin, and other K drama actors who are RULING 2020 like no other

This year, numerous stars have put their best foot forward with their K-Dramas. But there are a few stars who have proved they are owning the year.

When 2020 began, there was a slew of series and actors that K-drama fans were looking forward to. While Hyun Bin had an early start to the year with Crash Landing On You releasing in December 2019 and premiering its mid-season episodes during the turn of the decade, there was Lee Min Ho, seated on his majestic white horse waiting to charge his way back into the small screen after he finished his military training. One after the other, over the past five months, Korean drama series have surprised us with some spectacular performances.

But there have been a few stars who've shined bright this year. Not only have they bagged nominations at the prestigious 56th Baeksang Arts Awards, but they have also a slew of projects lined up that hint at their busy year ahead. Here is a look at five such stars who are ruling 2020.

Hyun Bin:

With a headstart in December, Hyun Bin rode the high tides as he entered 2020. With Crash Landing On You garnering popularity, the actor not only found his way into the hearts of South Korean viewers but received love from the international audience as well. Bin has already proved he's a bankable star. He's all set to feature in a film titled Bargaining.

Park Seo Joon:

While Hyun Bin crash-landed in our hearts, Park Seo Joon brought our attention to Itaewon Class. The Korean actor, who had already garnered popularity with several K-dramas including What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?, presented one of his career-best performances with Itaewon Class. If that wasn't all, he became the first Korean actor to receive the YouTube Gold Play Button after his channel surpasses one million subscribers. The actor has featured on numerous magazine covers and commercials, and he's already dived into a new project with IU. Talk about being a busy star!

Ahn Bo Hyun:

While Park Seo Joon is winning hearts with his powerful portrayal, his Itaewon Class co-star Ahn Bo Hyun is also standing in the spotlight this year. While the rookie actor impressed everyone with the baddie act on the show, off-screen he became of the Korean actors to have the silver play button after reaching one million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Joo Ji Hoon:

Joo Ji Hoon has already proved he's a great actor in numerous roles over the last few years. This year was no different. Although he had taken a break from the small screen he returned last year with a bang. This year, he reinstated his position as a great actor with two shows. Not only did he send shivers down our spine with Kingdom season 2 but he also bowled us over with Hyena. The actor is already in talks for his next show.

Lee Jae Wook:

Although it hasn't been many years since his debut, Lee Jae Wook has worked his way up the ladder quicker than one could think of. The actor has become a household name with his shows including Memories of the Alhambra and Extraordinary You. This year he has been in the news for his appearance in I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Nice, and now headlines Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol. He's got a bright future ahead!

ALSO READ: 4 Upcoming Korean dramas to look forward to in June 2020

Credits :Soompi

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×