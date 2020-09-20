Park Seo Joon Instagram: Simba, Wooga Sqaud's Christmas celebrations among K-drama actor's MOST LIKED photos

We stalked Park Seo Joon and identified the Itaewon Class actor's most-liked Instagram photos of all time. These include his photos with his dog, Simba, Wooga Sqaud's Christmas and selcas.

After he had us bowing down to him with his stellar performance in Itaewon Class earlier this year, we are eager to see what Park Seo Joon has in store for fans in Dream. The Korean actor will be seen playing a football coach in the international film. The movie also stars Hotel Del Luna star IU. The wait has been long but we are patiently waiting for the duo to reveal their movie as and when they are ready.

While he has been MIA on the screen, he has been making up for it on his Instagram. Park Seo Joon is among the most followed celebrities on Instgram. The K-drama and movie boasts of over 15.4 million followers on the social media platform. With 245 posts until September 19, PSJ presents a potpourri of photos. These include photos of his adorable dog, Simba, selcas from different locations and posts supporting his Wooga Squad members, comprising of Park Seo Joon, BTS singer V, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy.

While all his posts receive love from fans all over the globe, there are a few photos that have been showered with a tad extra love. So, here's a look at few of the most liked posts of all-time.

Note: The posts have been selected based on the likes that it received as of September 19. The numbers might vary after the article has been published. The post does not include videos and photos taken as part of photoshoots.

Simba love!

With that warning out of the way, let's dive in! The most liked photo of the actor features him with his furry friend. Shared back in July, the photo sees Simba smiling for the camera while PSJ embraces him in his arms. The photo also gives a good look at his toned biceps. The list features two other photos of PSJ with his pooch. One of them sees him holding on to Simba while a flight of stairs doubled up as a great background view. The photo received over 3.8 million likes. The other one sees the adorable pet joining him in the studio.

Cloudy skies and PSJ:

The Simba-PSJ photo is followed by a solo picture of the What's Wrong with Secretary Kim. The photo sees Park Seo Joon walking around an empty neighbourhood under a sheet of cloudy skies. The actor poses like an ideal model, with a bag strapped to his chest. Around the same time, PSJ posted another solo photo with his arms spread wide and his head tilted upward. The solo post has also featured in this list.

Who you talking to!

Park Seo Joon oozed the boyfriend vibe when he sported a turtle neck and formal pants for a quick photo. The actor stood underneath an arch and left us begging for mercy.

Selca time:

Park Seo Joon's Instagram is filled with selcas. Three of his selcas feature in the list of his most-liked photos of all time. This includes the first time the Itaewon Class star flaunted his toned muscles.

Wooga Squad:

With 2.8 million likes, Park Seo Joon, BTS‘s V, Peakboy, and Choi Woo Shik's Christmas celebrations has found a spot on the list. The members pose beside a Christmas tree while hugging each other and sporting their contagious smiles.

Don't mess with PSJ:

Well, that's the look he gives in the list's final post. In the photo, Park Seo Joon wears a crisp blazer and his hair styled him to look like a handsome baddie!

Which of these posts is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon films special appearance in Park Bo Gum's Record of Youth; Ep 4 achieves highest ratings yet

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×