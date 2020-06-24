Park Seo Joon & IU support Kim Soo Hyun & the cast of It's Okay To Not Be Okay with this sweet gesture

Dream actors Park Seo Joon, IU and Lee Hyun Woo sent a few special gifts to Kim Soo Hyun and the cast of It's Okay To Not Be Okay.

Kim Soo Hyun has returned to the small screen for the first time since he wrapped his military training with It's Okay To Not Be Okay. The actor plays Moon Kang Tae in the Korean drama. He stars opposite the gorgeous and talented Seo Ye Ji. Although the series has released only two episodes, fans have showered the show with love. Now, it has been revealed that Dream actor Park Seo Joon, IU and Lee Hyun Woo showered Kim Soo Hyun and the cast of It's Okay To Not Be Okay with some love.

It has been revealed that the Dream trio sent trucks of coffee and food on the sets of the tvN drama to show the cast their support. In photos shared by the channel's official Instagram account, the trucks featured banners with Kim Soo Hyun's photos on it. The banners also included drawings of IU, Park Seo Joon and Lee Hyun Woo on them. The message on the truck read, "To all the cast and crew, please enjoy this and keep up the good work.”

For the unversed, Kim Soo Hyun has worked with all the three stars. Kim Soo Hyun has worked with the singer on "Dream High" and "Producer." He even had a cameo in the finale of Hotel Del Luna. As for Lee Hyun Woo, the two acted together in the film “Secretly, Greatly." Whereas Park Seo Joon and Kim Soo Hyun are good friends. Check out the pictures of the truck here.

