Park Seo Joon or Lee Min Ho: Who does Park Min Young have the best onscreen chemistry with? VOTE NOW

Park Min-young is one of the most talented K-drama stars who can romance any leading man with attitude and elegance. Vote and comment below to let us know who you think Min-young had the best onscreen chemistry with - Park Seo-joon or Lee Min-ho.

One of the most fascinating aspects of K-dramas that draws the viewers in and sinks its teeth into their fictional imaginations is the chemistry shared between the leads. Whether it be, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo in Descendants of the Sun or Gong Yoo or Kim Go-eun in Goblin - The Lonely and Great God, there are iconic onscreen couples who we love to obsess over. Park Min-young is not immune to being in her fair share of beloved onscreen couples.

One of the most loved K-drama couples in recent times has to be Park Seo-joon and Min-young in What's Wrong With Secretary Kim. The over-the-top cheesy romance is extremely popular thanks to the main leads' inimitable chemistry that sets fire on ice. Whether it be their closet makeout session or even the romantic proposal of our dreams, their equation on-screen was so magnetic that rumours quickly started swirling around about the pair being a couple IRL.

On the other hand, we have Min-young's subtle but sizzling chemistry with K-drama heartthrob, Lee Min-ho, in City Hunter. The thriller series saw the pair strike a balance between romantic scenes and action sequences and ace both, thanks to their rocking equation on-screen. Moreover, Min-ho and Min-young were also a couple IRL when City Hunter premiered in 2011. However, owing to their busy schedules, the couple broke up at the start of 2012.

This begs the question; Who does Park Min-young have the best onscreen chemistry with? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

