Park Seo Joon reacts to his old PJ & talks about his Itaewon Class hairstyle while rewatching his videos

Park Seo Joon sat down with his team and rewatched his old vlogs and YouTubes videos shared on his channel. The actor spoke about his dog, his Itaewon Class haircut and more.

Earlier this month, Park Seo Joon received the Gold Play Button after his YouTube channel surpassed one million subscribers. While the Itaewon Class actor uploaded a video of unboxing the honourary memento a few weeks ago, PSJ decided to sit down with his team and rewatch a few videos from his YouTube channel. The South Korean star is currently working with IU on their upcoming movie Dream. However, it seems like he took a quick break from the movie and recorded a video with his team.

In the new video shared on his YouTube channel, the actor and his team are seen reacting and commenting on a few of his most-watched videos. Park Seo Joon began with the video of his dog Simba joining the actor during a photoshoot. The team watched and gushed about the pet but did not have much to comment on it. The actor did reveal that Simba now recognises PSJ's manager and during a recent shoot that he took the pet to, Simba found his way to the manager.

He then revisited the video that was shot during the actor's visit to the Philippines. The actor remembered that he took the trip soon after he chopped his locks off for the role of Park Sae-ro-yi in Itaewon Class. At the beginning of the Philippines video, the Dream star is heard cracking a joke on "Greenbelt". In the OG video, the actor is seen laughing at his PJ. However, in the reaction video, he confessed he didn't know he made such a dull joke.

He quickly jumped to the video taken on the day he got his Park Sae-ro-yi haircut. The actor revealed that the hair salon, where he got the haircut, has been his go-to salon for years now. He also revealed that the Park Sae-ro-yi haircut isn't easy to obtain. He detailed the duration it takes to trim the tresses down. The actor also spoke about how the salon shot to fame following the video.

