Park Seo Joon shares an adorable video of his dog and Wooga Squad's Park Hyung Sik, Peakboy are all hearts

Park Seo Joon posted a new video of his dog Simba on Instagram today. While it left fans gushing, Wooga Squad members Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy were also all hearts.

Park Seo Joon blessed our timeline with a new video of his pooch Simba today. The Itaewon Class actor has been working on his upcoming movie with Hotel Del Luna star IU. The two actors star in the movie titled Dream. Park Seo Joon has been showing off his beefed-up physique through photos on Instagram. Today, the actor decided to add a dollop of adorbs on social media by sharing a video of Simba playing by himself while the actor gushes at him.

While it isn't clear where the video was shot, the video sees Simba almost winking at Park Seo Joon. The actor posted the video with the winking emoji and it goes without saying, fans showered the What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? star and his pet with love. Park Seo Joon's fellow Wooga Squad members Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy joined the fans to shower Simba with love. The Heirs star and the musician doubled tapped on the video and showed their love. Itaewon Class star Kim Dong Hee also liked the photo. Check out the video below:

On the work front, fans are eager to see what Park Seo Joon and IU have in store for fans with Dream. The South Korean actor plays a professional soccer player entangled in an incident that leads to him becoming a coach and trains a team. But before we see him play the soccer player, Park Seo Joon will appear on a variety show with fellow Wooga Squad member aka Parasite star Choi Woo Shik. Check out the trailer in the link below.

