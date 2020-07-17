  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Park Seo Joon shares an adorable video of his dog and Wooga Squad's Park Hyung Sik, Peakboy are all hearts

Park Seo Joon posted a new video of his dog Simba on Instagram today. While it left fans gushing, Wooga Squad members Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy were also all hearts.
3041 reads Mumbai
Park Seo Joon shares an adorable video of his dog and Wooga Squad's Park Hyung Sik, Peakboy are all heartsPark Seo Joon shares an adorable video of his dog and Wooga Squad's Park Hyung Sik, Peakboy are all hearts
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Park Seo Joon blessed our timeline with a new video of his pooch Simba today. The Itaewon Class actor has been working on his upcoming movie with Hotel Del Luna star IU. The two actors star in the movie titled Dream. Park Seo Joon has been showing off his beefed-up physique through photos on Instagram. Today, the actor decided to add a dollop of adorbs on social media by sharing a video of Simba playing by himself while the actor gushes at him. 

While it isn't clear where the video was shot, the video sees Simba almost winking at Park Seo Joon. The actor posted the video with the winking emoji and it goes without saying, fans showered the What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? star and his pet with love. Park Seo Joon's fellow Wooga Squad members Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy joined the fans to shower Simba with love. The Heirs star and the musician doubled tapped on the video and showed their love. Itaewon Class star Kim Dong Hee also liked the photo. Check out the video below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 박서준 (@bn_sj2013) on

 

On the work front, fans are eager to see what Park Seo Joon and IU have in store for fans with Dream. The South Korean actor plays a professional soccer player entangled in an incident that leads to him becoming a coach and trains a team. But before we see him play the soccer player, Park Seo Joon will appear on a variety show with fellow Wooga Squad member aka Parasite star Choi Woo Shik. Check out the trailer in the link below. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Vijay fans like here

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement