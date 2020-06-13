Park Seo Joon shares a 'bulking up' gym selfie; REVEALS he's working out hard to play a footballer in Dream

Dream, which also stars IU and Lee Hyun-woo, sees Park Seo-joon play Yoon Hong-dae, a professional football player. To look the part, the Itaewon Class star is working out hard and shared a 'bulking up' gym selfie of his impressive progress so far.

2020 truly belonged to Park Seo-joon as he starred in one of the most popular K-dramas of 2020, Itaewon Class. Critics and fans alike couldn't get over his classy performance as Park Sae-ro-yi, which saw the actor shed his traditional romantic hero avatar and showcased his dramatic talent as well. Now, Seo-joon is switching gears and is extremely focused on his next big project, Dream. Dream is being helmed by Lee Byeong-heon, director of the highest-grossing Korean film, Extreme Job, and will also star IU and Lee Hyun-woo.

In Dream, Seo-joon plays the role of Yoon Hong-dae, a professional football player who was put on disciplinary probation and ends up coaching a team of misfits, trying to win the Homeless World Cup, which is a soccer event. Since he's playing the role of an athlete, the 31-year-old actor has had to bulk up to look the part. Taking to his Instagram page, Seo-joon shared a very handsome gym selfie post his gruelling workout session. Wearing a grey sleeveless tank top with gym shorts and a dark blue snapback, Seo-joon continues to show us how it's done with his trademark mirror selfies.

Check out Park Seo-joon's 'bulking up' gym selfie below:

Seo-joon's caption reads as, "In the process of transforming into soccer player Yoon Hong Dae," via Soompi's translation.

Are you excited to see Park Seo-joon in Dream? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: 56th Baeksang Arts Awards: Here's why Kang Ha Neul beat Hyun Bin and Park Seo Joon for the Best Actor award

Dream is slated for a 2021 release.

Meanwhile, for his Itaewon Class role, Seo-joon was nominated in the Best Actor category at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards but lost to Kang Ha-neul, who ended up taking home the big win for his fabulous performance as Hwang Yong-sik in When the Camellia Blooms.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×