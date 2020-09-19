Park Seo-joon speaks fondly about his close friendship with Peakboy: He’s indispensable to me

While being interviewed by Wooga Squad member Peakboy, Park Seo-joon gushed about the duo's close friendship and how the Diet singer is indispensable to him.

The Wooga Squad comprises of a bunch of talented artists who bonded on the sets of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and have been inseparable since. The squad includes Dream star Park Seo-joon, Parasite star Choi Woo-shik, BTS member V, The Heirs star Park Hyung-sik and Walk singer Peakboy. From going on vacations together to supporting each other's projects, Wooga Squad is friendship goals to the fullest!

Speaking of showing their support when it comes to each other's work, Seo-joon recently appeared as a special guest on his friend's show Peakboy's Arcade where the two spoke fondly about their close friendship. When the 27-year-old singer confessed that as it's his first time hosting, he felt very nervous, the Itaewon Class star asked listeners to cheer him on to which Peakboy added that his friend is very kind-hearted. Shedding light on their bond, the 31-year-old actor revealed, "We went to the same high school, and although I’m acting right now, we both dreamed about doing arts and physical education, and that’s how we became closer. We worked hard with the same passion, and he’s indispensable to me," via Soompi.

Seo-joon also explained how Peakboy helped influence his musical taste sharing that the latter told him to listen to an entire artist's album when it comes out to know what the singer wants to say through their music. Since he's not well versed in music, he usually listens to songs that are on the music chart or the ones which have been recommended by Peakboy and other friends.

Post the interview, both Seo-joon and Peakboy took to Instagram to share the same handsome photo of the duo. "Please support Peakboy a lot. You don’t need a diet," Seo-joon quipped referencing to Peakboy's recent single with MAMAMOO's Wheein, Diet. On the other hand, Peakboy wrote, "I don’t know what we talked about, but an hour already passed by. It was refreshing to meet an old friend in the studio, and it will be a good memory for me. I wasn’t a very smooth host today, but I’ll try harder next time. Thank you for coming," via Soompi.

Check out Park Seo-joon and Peakboy's IG posts after their interview below:

Seriously, where can we sign up to be a part of Wooga Squad?!

