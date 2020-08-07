Park Seo Joon spreads his arms out to embrace the pleasant day and we cannot stop picturing Shah Rukh Khan

Park Seo Joon took to Instagram and shared a new picture with his arms spread wide. The pose reminded us of Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan.

Park Seo-joon's latest Instagram photo has us thinking of Bollywood star . The South Korean actor has been busy with the filming of Dream. The actor has buffed up for the role in the movie. While we are eager to see his first look from the movie, he has been dropping photos from time to time to make up for the wait. Today, the actor dropped a bunch of photos and reminded us of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The Itaewon Class star stood in an empty street wearing a casual outfit. Park Seo-joon stepped out wearing a pair of white pants with a round colour tee, giving his favourite white tee a break and completed his look with baseball cap. The actor sported a bag across his chest. PSJ's pose reminded us of Shah Rukh's iconic pose.

For the unversed, in several Bollywood movies, SRK has been seen with his arms spread wide. The pose has become synonymous to him. Although PSJ's pose isn't an exact replica of Shah Rukh's pose, it did remind us of him. Don't you think Park Seo-joon would make a great Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, if it ever remade in South Korea? Check out the photo below and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Park Seo-joon stars in Dream opposite IU. After Dream, the actor will be seen in disaster thriller Concrete Utopia. Park Seo Joon will be starring alongside Strong Girl Bong-soon star Park Bo-young and Inside Men star Lee Byung-hun. Read all about it here: Park Seo Joon's next film post Dream CONFIRMED; To star with Park Bo Young & Lee Byung Hun in Concrete Utopia

