Park Seo Joon takes a break from Dream to visit his grandfather's grave: I'll come back again

Taking a break from his busy schedule, Dream and Itaewon Class actor Park Seo Joon visits his grandfather's grave. He shared the picture on Instagram.

Park Seo Joon is having a memorable year. The Korean star began the year on a happy note with Itaewon Class and went on to bag a nomination at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. Although he did win the Best Actor, he was showered with love from fans. He also went on to become the first South Korean actor to have received the golden YouTube play button. Now, Seo Joon has been busy with the filming of his upcoming film Dream.

The actor stars opposite IU in the movie. But today the actor decided to take a break from his busy schedule to pay a visit to his grandfather's grave today. Seo Joon took to Instagram and shared a picture of his visit. He confessed it has been a long time since he visited his grandfather's grave. The What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? star assured he would come back again.

Check out the photo below:

The photo was shared a few days after Seo Joon flaunted his toned arms on Instagram. The actor is bulking up for his role in Dream. Seo Joon essays the role of a professional soccer player who was entangled in an incident that leads to him becoming a coach and trains a team. "In the process of transforming into soccer player Yoon Hong Dae," he captioned his picture.

This isn't the first time Seo Joon will be working with IU. The duo is friends and Seo Joon has appeared in IU's music videos "You and I” and “Above the Time."

Credits :Instagram

