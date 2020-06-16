  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Park Seo Joon takes a break from Dream to visit his grandfather's grave: I'll come back again

Taking a break from his busy schedule, Dream and Itaewon Class actor Park Seo Joon visits his grandfather's grave. He shared the picture on Instagram.
17231 reads Mumbai
Park Seo Joon takes a break from Dream to visit his grandfather's grave: I'll come back againPark Seo Joon takes a break from Dream to visit his grandfather's grave: I'll come back again
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Park Seo Joon is having a memorable year. The Korean star began the year on a happy note with Itaewon Class and went on to bag a nomination at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. Although he did win the Best Actor, he was showered with love from fans. He also went on to become the first South Korean actor to have received the golden YouTube play button. Now, Seo Joon has been busy with the filming of his upcoming film Dream. 

The actor stars opposite IU in the movie. But today the actor decided to take a break from his busy schedule to pay a visit to his grandfather's grave today. Seo Joon took to Instagram and shared a picture of his visit. He confessed it has been a long time since he visited his grandfather's grave. The What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? star assured he would come back again. 

Check out the photo below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

오랜만에 외할아버지를 뵙다 또 올게요

A post shared by 박서준 (@bn_sj2013) on

The photo was shared a few days after Seo Joon flaunted his toned arms on Instagram. The actor is bulking up for his role in Dream. Seo Joon essays the role of a professional soccer player who was entangled in an incident that leads to him becoming a coach and trains a team. "In the process of transforming into soccer player Yoon Hong Dae," he captioned his picture. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

축구선수 윤홍대 되어가는중 @outdoork2 #K2 #OSSAK

A post shared by 박서준 (@bn_sj2013) on

This isn't the first time Seo Joon will be working with IU. The duo is friends and Seo Joon has appeared in IU's music videos "You and I” and “Above the Time."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Itaewon Class star Park Seo Joon makes HISTORY; Becomes 1st Korean actor to bag YouTube Gold Play Button

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement