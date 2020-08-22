  1. Home
Park Seo Joon wants to be 'positive influence' on people; Parasite's Choi Woo Shik recalls funny Oscars story

While Park Seo-joon revealed in a recent interview as to what kind of a person he wants to become, Choi Woo Shik revealed a hilarious Oscars story from the night when his film Parasite made history.
Park Seo-joon, who is currently busy with the shoot of his next film Dream starring alongside IU and Lee Hyun-woo, spoke candidly with Harper's Bazaar Korea on the type of person he wants to become. Sharing the kind of impact he hopes to have on his fans, Seo-joon honestly revealed, "As I’ve been acting diligently, many people have thankfully given me a lot of support," and added, "I want to give back that love no matter what. I want to become a person who has a positive influence."

Moreover, Seo-joon's best friend and fellow Wooga Squad member Choi Wook-shik recently reunited with his Parasite co-star Lee Sun-kyun on tvN's reality show Summer Vacation. The duo reminisced about their big night at the 92nd Academy Awards when Bong Joon-ho's masterpiece made Oscars history by becoming the first non-English language film to win Best Picture. Sun-kyun shared a hilarious story of how Woo-shik had gone to the washroom and was locked out when Parasite won its first Oscar.

"Since it’s live, there’s about a minute where they run commercials, so you have to go to the washroom then. But if you go and don’t come back in that time, the doors close. Choi Woo-shik went to the bathroom and then was locked out," Sun-kyun recounted via Soompi.

"At the entrance, I was like ‘I’m Parasite! It’s me! Parasite! Ki-woo! But right beside me was French actress Léa Seydoux, so I tried even harder to act more upset," Woo-shik added.

However, for the final win which was Best Picture, the entire cast was by Joon-ho's side proud that Parasite had made history.

Credits :Harper's Bazaar Korea,tvN, Soompi

