Park Seo Joon's next film post Dream CONFIRMED; To star with Park Bo Young & Lee Byung Hun in Concrete Utopia

Park Seo-joon is keeping busy as he's already signed his next film whilst shooting for Dream. The Itaewon Class star will be starring alongside Park Bo-young and Lee Byung-hun in Um Tae-hwa's Concrete Utopia. Read below for more details.
Concrete Utopia is being helmed by Um Tae-hwa.
Park Seo-joon has been nothing short of a busy bee in 2020. Not only did we see the handsome actor leave us mesmerised with his stellar performance in Itaewon Class but Seo-joon is also neck-deep shooting for Lee Byeong-heon's Dream. Now, for some more good news! Seo-joon has confirmed his next project after Dream which will see the 31-year-old actor star alongside Strong Girl Bong-soon star Park Bo-young and Inside Men star Lee Byung-hun, as confirmed by Lotte Entertainment.

The trio will be starring in the disaster thriller Concrete Utopia, which is being helmed by Um Tae-Hwa of Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned fame, according to Soompi, via Naver. In case you were interested in knowing what the storyline is, Concrete Utopia centers on people who have survived in a city that went to ruins post a massive earthquake which destroyed all the concrete. Amongst the survivors, we have Young Tak (Byung-hun), who is a leader working to protect Hwang Goong Apartment from outsiders.

Min-sung (Seo-joon) is a salaryman who is chosen to assist Tak and gets bolder with every crisis he encounters. Finally, we have Myung Hwa (Bo-young), who is a former nurse and Min-sung's wife. Hwa is said to be a warm character who cares for those hurt in dangerous situations. Concrete Utopia will mostly begin production in 2021.

Are you excited to see Park Seo-joon, Park Bo-young and Lee Byung-hun star in Concrete Utopia? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :Soompi,Naver

