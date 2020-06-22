Park Shin Hye assures her relationship with Choi Tae Joon is 'still going strong': It’s been nice

Back in 2018, Park Shin Hye confirmed she was dating Choi Tae Joon. With the actor currently serving the military, the actress reveals the duo is still going strong.

It is no secret that Park Shin Hye is dating actor Choi Tae Joon. While the couple has been friends for a few years, in 2018 they confirmed that they were dating. Two years since the news of their relationship made the headlines, Shin Hye recently shed some light on her relationship with Tae Joon in a recent interview. The actress has been promoting her upcoming movie #ALIVE when she revealed she and Tae Joon's bond is only growing stronger.

As reported by Soompi, the actress touched upon her out in the open relationship to confess this wasn't the couple's intention in the first place. "It wasn’t our intention to go public with our relationship then, but it happened and it’s been nice," she said. The actor is currently serving in the military. The actress added that the distance hasn't let impacted their love for each other. "We’re still going strong," she said.

The actress looked back at her long journey industry. The actress, who began her acting career as a child actress, has starred in numerous shows including The Heirs, Pinocchio and Memories of the Alhambra over the years. Reflecting upon her career, she said, "I tend to see what I am lacking and regretful of first. I think I can’t help but always worry. What will happen to me tomorrow? Will I get caught up in something? But when I look at who I am now and the path I’ve walked down, I may not have always been perfect, but I think I’ve still moved forward through those experiences and progressed. Rather than focusing on the past or the future, I try to focus on ‘today’ and now.”

