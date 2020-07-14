  1. Home
Park Shin Hye receives a special surprise from her Doctors co star Lee Sung Kyung on the sets of new drama

Park Shin Hye shared a picture of a surprise her Doctors co star Lee Sung Kyung sent. The gift was delivered on the sets of Park Shin Hye's upcoming drama.
Park Shin Hye was recently seen in the movie #ALIVE. While the movie has drawn a huge number of audiences to the theatres, the actress has already dived into the making of a new drama series. Park Shin Hye is filming for an upcoming JTBC drama titled Sisyphus: The Myth (working title). The actress kicked off her work on the project. Park Shin Hye was in for a surprise from her Doctors' co-star Lee Sung Kyung when she walked into the sets to film. 

She took to Instagram and shared a picture of a coffee truck she received from the actress. “Even before we started filming, Lee Sung Kyung supported me through prayer and now she’s sent a coffee truck! Your support has even gotten the rain the stop, right?” she captioned the photo. 

In the photo, Park Shin Hye flashed her heartwarming smile as she posed beside the truck. The gift came along with a banner that read, “I support Sung Dong Il and Park Shin Hye, whom I love. Good luck to ‘Sisyphus’!." Another set of banners read, “Park Shin Hye, don’t get hurt and have fun filming. I’m totally praying for you and supporting you, you know that, right? I love you,” and “Sung Dong Il, I love you. Good luck to Cho Seung Woo, Tae In Ho, and everyone at ‘Sisyphus’!”, as translated by Soompi. 

Earlier this year, Park Shin Hye had sent a similar truck on the sets of Lee Sung Kyung's Dr. Romantic 2. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

