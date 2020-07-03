Park Shin Hye REVEALS hilarious reason why she would scream or be surprised often while on the sets of #ALIVE

Park Shin-hye narrated a hilarious story of how she often screamed or was caught off guard on the sets of her movie, #ALIVE. Read below to know what scared the 30-year-old actress during the shoot.

Park Shin-hye has a very big reason to celebrate as her latest outing, #ALIVE, is already a success at the box-office with one million moviegoers in only five days. During an appearance on MBC FM4U's radio show Kim Shin Young’s Hope Song at Noon, via Soompi, Shin-hye was appreciative of the fans who went to movie theatres and watched her film, especially with the COVID-19 situation. The 30-year-old actress admitted that she was worried for them as their health was the priority rather than the success of #ALIVE.

Shin-hye also thanked fans for watching her movie while following safety policies. Moreover, given that #ALIVE is a zombie thriller, the actress shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes story of how she would often scream or be caught off guard during filming for #ALIVE. The reason being the zombie actors and their detailed makeup, which was interestingly done by the same makeup artist responsible for the hit Ju Ji-hoon zombie K-drama, Kingdom. "When you’re filming, there’s obviously time to eat and rest. There was a time, I turned around and screamed after forgetting we were all filming together. There were a lot of moments on set where I was surprised and caught off guard," The Heirs star recalled.

Directed by Cho Il-hyung, #ALIVE also stars Yoo Ah-in, who Shin-hye was all praises for as she gushed, "He’s so good at acting and he was still so charming after we met in person."

Meanwhile, #ALIVE released on June 24, 2020, in South Korea and became the first film since February 2020 to cross one million moviegoers.

Share your comment ×