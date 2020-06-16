Park Shin Hye reveals she watched The Walking Dead for #ALIVE; Yoo Ah In on releasing movie amid Coronavirus

Park Shin Hye and Yoo Ah In talk about their upcoming release #ALIVE. The actress spoke about watching The Walking Dead to prep for the movie.

Park Shin Hye and Yoo Ah In are going to take over the theatres in Korea with their upcoming movie #ALIVE. The survival thriller revolves around a sudden outbreak of a mysterious illness which leads to those infected attacking the survivors. Yoo Ah In and Park Shin Hye play Joon Woo and Yoo Bin, two survivors isolated in the dangerous city sans the access of connectivity. The duo recently opened up about their roles in the movie where The Heirs star confessed she took help from The Walking Dead to prepare for her role.

As reported by Xportsnews, in a press conference conducted for the movie, Park Shin Hye admitted she was terrified of the horror genre. However, she turned towards The Walking Dead after she read the script and watched it carefully. "I usually can’t watch scary things, but I was really into ‘The Walking Dead’ for a while. When I received the script after that, I watched it again and I paid close attention to how the characters survived by using what they found as they moved around. I think since Yoo Bin is a character who enjoys hiking, she would have been able to use objects like that naturally," she said.

On the other hand, Yoo Ah In detailed in on the release of the movie amid Coronavirus and said people will relate to #ALIVE for it is somewhat similar to the current situation. “The film is about survival and isolation, and about longing to meet others, escape, and feel freedom, so it’s inevitable that it will make people think about what’s going on now. I think that a lot of people will be able to relate to the story of ‘#ALIVE," he said before adding, "I hope that our movie will help people strongly feel how precious it is to be alive and feel gratitude.”

“Our film is a genre work, but it would be good if a lot of people are able to feel a small hope together, like the hope felt by Joon Woo and Yoo Bin," Park Shin Hye added.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: From Yoo Seung Ho to Park Shin Hye, five child actors who became sensations in the K Drama industry

Share your comment ×